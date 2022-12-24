ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police arrest two with help of ShotSpotter technology

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested and face weapons-related charges after Virginia Beach Police responded to a Christmas Day ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. Another person, a juvenile, was released to his parents. Virginia Beach Police said in the course of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

HRT announces service changes for January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Police: Hampton...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 person shot on Maltby Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk, police dispatch said. The call came in around 1:23 p.m. No further details are immediately available. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old

York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding...
YORK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy