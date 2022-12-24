Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Suffolk police investigate two separate shootings
Police say that it has not been determined if the two incidents were related. The investigation remains ongoing.
WAVY News 10
VB Police arrest two with help of ShotSpotter technology
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested and face weapons-related charges after Virginia Beach Police responded to a Christmas Day ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. Another person, a juvenile, was released to his parents. Virginia Beach Police said in the course of...
Man found fatally shot on Watts Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.
Portsmouth man killed in crash on I-64 East in Chesapeake after tractor-trailer fishtails, overturns
Virginia State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash after a tractor-trailer ended up off the road, and overturned into a ditch in the median.
WAVY News 10
Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport News police officer dismissed
Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport News police officer dismissed
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn't yet signed settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach.
2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB
Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
HRT announces service changes for January
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
WAVY News 10
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 30 – Jan. 1
Make sure to catch these festive events this weekend before they wrap up for the holiday season.
Man found dead following overnight shooting on Washington St in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.
Driver dead after tractor-trailer overturns on I-64 in Chesapeake
An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays on I-64 in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022
Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022
WAVY News 10
1 person shot on Maltby Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk, police dispatch said. The call came in around 1:23 p.m. No further details are immediately available. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Volunteers continue to search for missing persons despite the holidays
The families of people reported missing are having an especially difficult holiday season with a loved one missing from the dinner table, but one nonprofit isn't giving up hope.
WAVY News 10
York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old
York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old
