Interaction of Blood Pressure and Glycemic Status in Developing Cardiovascular Disease: Analysis of a Nationwide Real‐World Database

MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can help decrease blood glucose levels
Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a common lifestyle disease that is prevalent worldwide. It can often lead to complications, such as diseases of the heart, and increased risk of death, but preventive measures, such as a healthy diet, can reduce these risks. Now, a study in Japan has shown that xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can lower blood glucose levels after eating.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
A new study finds statins not only lower a person's risk of stroke due to a blood clot, but can also lower the risk of the deadliest kind of stroke, an intracerebral hemorrhage or bleeding stroke.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
How Tall The Average Male Is And Factors That Impact It
While the heights of males vary around the world, there is a country leading the way in the tallest average male, which may have to do with certain factors.
Biggest medical breakthroughs of 2022 revealed: First ever Alzheimer's drug and cure for hair loss
2022 saw many major medical innovations from the development of a treatment for Alzheimer's, blockbuster obesity treatments, and advancements in mRNA vaccines for cancer.
labroots.com
Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog
Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
2minutemedicine.com
Diabetes is a risk factor for high platelet reactivity post percutaneous coronary intervention
1. In patients with diabetes mellitus who are on therapy with clopidogrel following percutaneous coronary intervention, high platelet reactivity was more frequent compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 2. Patients with diabetes mellitus had an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 3. Patients...
2minutemedicine.com
Surgical bypass for chronic limb-threatening ischemia reduces risk of adverse limb events
1. In patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia, major adverse limb events and mortality were significantly lower with surgical revascularization than with endovascular treatment. 2. No significant differences were seen between groups in patients without an adequate saphenous vein conduit. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Chronic limb-threatening ischemia is...
scitechdaily.com
Immune Surprise: Key Alarm Protein Drives Inflammation
An important breakthrough in understanding how inflammation is regulated has been made by scientists from Trinity College Dublin. They have just discovered that a key immune alarm protein previously believed to calm down the immune response actually does the opposite. Their work has numerous potential impacts, especially in the context...
Study Challenges “Good” Cholesterol’s Role in Predicting Heart Risk
A National Institutes of Health-supported study found that high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, often called the “good cholesterol,” may not be as effective as scientists once believed in uniformly predicting cardiovascular disease risk among adults of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. The research, which published in the Journal of...
2minutemedicine.com
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Year in Review 2022: Top Stories in Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease
As part of NeurologyLive®'s Year in Review, take a look at our most-read news in stroke and cerebrovascular disease in 2022. In 2022, the NeurologyLive® staff was a busy bunch, covering clinical news and data readouts from around the world across a number of key neurology subspecialty areas. From major study publications and FDA decisions to societal conference sessions and expert interviews, the team spent all year bringing the latest information to the website's front page.
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough! Receptor “Decoy” Drug Neutralizes COVID-19 Virus Including Omicron and Other Variants
Investigational drug works differently than antibody drugs which are losing effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus. Scientists have developed a drug that potently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 coronavirus, and is equally effective against the Omicron variant and every other tested variant. The drug is designed in such a way that natural selection to maintain infectiousness of the virus should also maintain the drug’s activity against future variants.
