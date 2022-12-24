Read full article on original website
Dan Grant
4d ago
Him and Weyden are both puppets of the Democrat agenda; open borders, free and legalize all drugs, tax workers, enrich politicians and bureaucrats, restrict freedoms of church, family and traditional culture. promote socialist causes. the list goes on. He is not for Oregonians that work for a living. wake up people.
Reply(7)
5
Related
philomathnews.com
How ‘a bunch of kids and people the state gave up on’ rid slavery from Oregon’s constitution
Willamette University Professor Melissa Buis Michaux was supposed to be at an election night party, but decided to skip it when the results started to roll in. “I felt so nervous I stayed at home,” she said. Her former students Niki Kates and Riley Burton watched eagerly online from...
Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says
Oregon’s largest private electricity providers are dragging their feet when it comes to transitioning to renewable energy sources, a recent Sierra Club report found. Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns […] The post Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OHA Adopts Final Rules to Implement Oregon Psilocybin Services Act
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The rules were informed by public comments summarized in a Hearing Officer Report and a Letter to...
Washington Examiner
Reversing Oregon’s homeless crisis: A road map for the new governor
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek (D-OR) recently declared her state’s homelessness crisis to be her top priority. Her success in combating it will depend on the data she relies upon to build her strategy and the data she relies upon to determine best practices. First, she must establish how many people...
ijpr.org
Survey: Most LGBTQ youth in Oregon, Washington experience anxiety, depression — and struggle to get care
A survey of 34,000 LGBTQ people released by the Trevor Project in December analyzes mental health challenges at state and national levels. A new survey of LGBTQ youth across the country finds 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in 2021, the year survey responses were collected. At the same time, 60% of youth who wanted mental health care were not able to get it.
These are the Oregon counties with the shortest life expectancy: analysis
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Oregon using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
focushillsboro.com
Judge Supports Oregon Laws Shielding Employees From Heat and Smoke From Wildfires
Judge Supports Oregon Laws: A lawsuit challenging Oregon’s policies meant to protect employees from high heat and wildfire smoke has been rejected by a federal court. Last Monday, Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers, Inc., and the Oregon Forest Industries Council had their case rejected by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke. The case was dismissed without further action being permitted.
focushillsboro.com
The Medical Crisis in Oregon Will Continue Into the Coming Year
Medical Crisis: With the inauguration of Governor-elect Tina Kotek and a new leader at the helm of the Oregon Health Authority, the state of Oregon’s healthcare system will be starting over on January 1, 2023. Effective January 10, the day both Kotek and Gov. Kate Brown took office, James...
WWEEK
2022 Was a Rough Year for Oregon’s Cannabis Industry
As 2022 draws to a close, Oregon’s cannabis industry can only hope for better results in the coming year. Three charts tell a story of oversupply, which led to lower prices for retailers, who are far more numerous than in other states. All of that resulted in less revenue than the state forecast.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON TO ISSUE $71 MILLION IN EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrution Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
Judge upholds Oregon rules protecting workers from heat, wildfire smoke
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Oregon’s job site rules aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke dismissed the lawsuit filed by Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest Industries Council last week. The case was dismissed with prejudice and cannot be filed again.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
Readers respond: Grateful for Brown’s leadership
I was really happy to read John Tapogna’s op-ed about Kate Brown (“Thank you, Gov. Brown,” Dec. 21). It was important to see a data-based analysis of how well she and our state handled COVID-19. I and many others, I’m sure, appreciate her efforts. It’s too bad that more Oregonians don’t seem to recognize how well she steered us carefully through several difficult years. Think about China.We are witnessing a potential major failure of dealing with COVID. There seems to have been little thought given to balancing human lives, economic outcomes and societal well-being in the way our governor did. It will be interesting to see how China turns out.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
governing.com
What Laws Will Go into Effect in Oregon on Jan. 1, 2023?
(TNS) — Oregon lawmakers passed nearly 120 bills during the short legislative session this year. Some of the highest-profile laws have already taken effect, including a contentious bill that grants overtime pay to farmworkers and a $200 million workforce plan aimed at addressing the state’s labor shortage. But...
klcc.org
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
Oregon’s new paid leave program: What you need to know
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking...
Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds
In September 2020, the Archie Creek fire near Roseburg, Oregon, burned all 5,000 acres of the Hinkle Creek watershed, home to rainbow, cutthroat and steelhead trout. Oregon State University scientists who had been studying the fish for years figured the loss of tree cover would mean warmer stream temperatures that would stress, and ultimately kill, […] The post Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ijpr.org
Wed 8 AM | The days of coyote-killing contests in Oregon may be numbered
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission delivered some mixed news about coyotes earlier this month. First, commissioners said no to a petition to outright ban contests that offer prizes for killing coyotes. But in the same session, they directed Fish and Wildlife staff to begin drawing up rules that would lead to a ban "in a way that is consistent with [ODFW]'s legal authority."
Comments / 16