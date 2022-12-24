What They’re Saying: Oregon Leaders Respond to Merkley’s Bill Banning Hedge Fund Investors from Inflating an Already Unattainable Housing Market

Government has made housing more expensive with a constant stream of rules and requirements. Now cities in Oregon are banning Natural Gas. Expect heating bills to TRIPLE!
All out of state investors and manipulators that are using oregonians as an investment treating us like assets rather than people. So thank you Jeff for your efforts. Are you going to start an effort to help and protect Oregonians putting us first ahead of all outside players. As we all know our current state of affairs is the result of the last 40 years of putting Oregonians last. I am an Oregonian born here served 18 years honorably in the Navy. I can't afford to buy a home. I can just afford to pay rent in a place that gets around to maintenance when convenient, that has stolen my vehicle because they can allow 1/3 of tenants to violate rules and punish people who do. A place where you can't have planters or decorations they go out of their way to ensure you can have no pride in where you live. All of this due to the last 40 years "leaders"
what about California hedge funders buying up apartment complexes and jacking up the rents and adding frivolous other charges?
