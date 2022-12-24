ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

What They’re Saying: Oregon Leaders Respond to Merkley’s Bill Banning Hedge Fund Investors from Inflating an Already Unattainable Housing Market

By GNCadm1n
 5 days ago
Comments / 13

GoodbyeDemocracy
3d ago

Government has made housing more expensive with a constant stream of rules and requirements. Now cities in Oregon are banning Natural Gas. Expect heating bills to TRIPLE!

Sg Bax
4d ago

All out of state investors and manipulators that are using oregonians as an investment treating us like assets rather than people. So thank you Jeff for your efforts. Are you going to start an effort to help and protect Oregonians putting us first ahead of all outside players. As we all know our current state of affairs is the result of the last 40 years of putting Oregonians last. I am an Oregonian born here served 18 years honorably in the Navy. I can't afford to buy a home. I can just afford to pay rent in a place that gets around to maintenance when convenient, that has stolen my vehicle because they can allow 1/3 of tenants to violate rules and punish people who do. A place where you can't have planters or decorations they go out of their way to ensure you can have no pride in where you live. All of this due to the last 40 years "leaders"

Oregon 20
4d ago

what about California hedge funders buying up apartment complexes and jacking up the rents and adding frivolous other charges?

focushillsboro.com

Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek Promises Better Attention to Economic Concerns And Agency Accountability

Tina Kotek Promises: Tina Kotek, in her first major speech as governor-elect, stated the obvious: the people are unhappy. At the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership conference on Monday in Portland, Kotek remarked, “Our state confronts several serious difficulties.” Many of the commercial, civic, and government figures who heard Kotek present her economic vision were dubious of Democratic leadership and actively sought to elect her opponents.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says

Oregon’s largest private electricity providers are dragging their feet when it comes to transitioning to renewable energy sources, a recent Sierra Club report found.  Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns […] The post Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

OHA Adopts Final Rules to Implement Oregon Psilocybin Services Act

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The rules were informed by public comments summarized in a Hearing Officer Report and a Letter to...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

2022 Was a Rough Year for Oregon’s Cannabis Industry

As 2022 draws to a close, Oregon’s cannabis industry can only hope for better results in the coming year. Three charts tell a story of oversupply, which led to lower prices for retailers, who are far more numerous than in other states. All of that resulted in less revenue than the state forecast.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Judge upholds Oregon rules protecting workers from heat, wildfire smoke

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Oregon’s job site rules aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke dismissed the lawsuit filed by Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest Industries Council last week. The case was dismissed with prejudice and cannot be filed again.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Grateful for Brown’s leadership

I was really happy to read John Tapogna’s op-ed about Kate Brown (“Thank you, Gov. Brown,” Dec. 21). It was important to see a data-based analysis of how well she and our state handled COVID-19. I and many others, I’m sure, appreciate her efforts. It’s too bad that more Oregonians don’t seem to recognize how well she steered us carefully through several difficult years. Think about China.We are witnessing a potential major failure of dealing with COVID. There seems to have been little thought given to balancing human lives, economic outcomes and societal well-being in the way our governor did. It will be interesting to see how China turns out.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Top 10 most-read news stories of 2022 from The Oregonian/OregonLive

A heated governor’s race, a foul salad and the strictest gun regulations in the United States. It’s been quite a year in Oregon. In 2022, The Oregonian/OregonLive published a range of stories covering topics from crime to COVID-19. The news organization also issued a number of multi-part projects, including Publishing Prejudice, which took aim at the paper’s own racist legacy, and The Safest Place, which documented the impact of Portland’s spiraling gun violence on the community of Rosemary Anderson High School.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Increasing: Oregon Veterans Home Loan program

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will increase the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan for 2023, conforming to loan limits for mortgages set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). ODVA will now accept loans up to the new maximum loan amount of $726,200, an increase of $79,000 from $647,200 in 2022, for funding on or after January 1, 2023. The Oregon Veteran Home Loan Program offers eligible veterans fixed-rate financing for owner-occupied, single-family residences in Oregon. The veteran home...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
OREGON STATE
gorgenewscenter.com

Rep. Abbarno proposal could provide state funding lifeline to rural fire districts for safety upgrades

Legislation is being proposed in the state House to create a competitive grant program for rural fire departments whose buildings and equipment are inadequate to meet the fire safety needs of their communities. Many rural fire departments across Washington state are working out of old, outdated stations. Centralia Representative Peter...
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness

A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
OREGON STATE
governing.com

What Laws Will Go into Effect in Oregon on Jan. 1, 2023?

(TNS) — Oregon lawmakers passed nearly 120 bills during the short legislative session this year. Some of the highest-profile laws have already taken effect, including a contentious bill that grants overtime pay to farmworkers and a $200 million workforce plan aimed at addressing the state’s labor shortage. But...
OREGON STATE

