wilcosun.com
County appoints Julie Kiley as new auditor
First Assistant County Auditor Julie Kiley will serve as the new Williamson County auditor following the retirement of County Auditor Jerri Jones in December. Her appointment was announced by the Williamson County district judges Tuesday, December 20. Ms. Kiley has worked for the county in the auditor’s office for 28 years. She attained a degree in accounting from Texas A&M University and…
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
wilcosun.com
Public Notice — December 28, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlord lien. Sale is at 2000 Leander Street, Georgetown Texas 78626 on Saturday December 31,2022 at 3:00PM. Property will be sold to the highest bidder. Cashier’s check and credit/debit cards accepted. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required. Please bring locks for any units you buy. Units must be emptied in 48 hours. Seller requires the right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of spaces of the following tenants:
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
New luxury community breaks ground in North Austin's booming tech corridor
A new luxury community is in store for the booming Tech Ridge Corridor of Northeast Austin. Developers recently broke ground on Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment complex that is slated for completion next year.The 387,000-square-foot, creekside development is situated on 14 acres of parkland and touts itself as an environmentally conscious project that will combine high-end, luxury apartment amenities with the natural surroundings. “Presidium worked diligently with the City of Austin to situate Presidium Tech Ridge along a spring-fed creek that runs through five acres of dedicated parkland with an additional quarter-acre dog park, providing residents with a...
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
The Lanes at Oslo apartment complex underway in San Marcos at former Country Inn & Suites site
The Lanes at OLSO apartment complex is expected to open February 2023 at 1560 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Utah-based development company Mountain Classic Real Estate, Inc. is transforming the former Country Inn & Suites by Radisson into a new apartment complex called The Lanes at OSLO. MCRE...
Andrew Manning's Manning Signs adds style, flair to Austin businesses
He's been spending a lot of time on Rainey Street lately.
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
19-year-old political newcomer days away from becoming the new Hays County district clerk
After his successful candidacy, Avrey Anderson faced some backlash for his age and lack of experience. His predecessor, Beverly Crumley, served as the Hays County district clerk for 12 years. She has been working in the district clerk's office for a total of three decades.
postnewsgroup.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
veranda.com
8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country
The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume
Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags.
Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports. A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.
KCBD
Texas car wash frozen with icicles
LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States. A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in...
