A new luxury community is in store for the booming Tech Ridge Corridor of Northeast Austin. Developers recently broke ground on Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment complex that is slated for completion next year.The 387,000-square-foot, creekside development is situated on 14 acres of parkland and touts itself as an environmentally conscious project that will combine high-end, luxury apartment amenities with the natural surroundings. “Presidium worked diligently with the City of Austin to situate Presidium Tech Ridge along a spring-fed creek that runs through five acres of dedicated parkland with an additional quarter-acre dog park, providing residents with a...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO