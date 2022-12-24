Join us for this family friendly event in Elgin.The City of Elgin Sesquicentennial committee is hosting its final event, Glowing into 2023, on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration takes place at the Elgin VFW located at 118 Sayers Road in Elgin. Bring your family and friends and celebrate the end of the Sesquicentennial year, and join us as we glow into an amazing 2023“We have had a spectacular Sesquicentennial year and are truly thrilled to have the opportunity to ‘Glow’ into 2023 together on New Year’s Eve,” said Debbie Cartwright, Sesquicentennial co- chair. The neon inspired glow themed event kicks ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO