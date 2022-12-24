Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
TX Woman Turns Home into Gingerbread House
A Texas woman has transformed her home into a life-size gingerbread house for the holiday season, keeping up with an annual tradition she started three Christmases ago. Kyle resident Kristine Lilly started going over the top with her holiday decorations in 2020 as a way to combat the isolation she felt during the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, Lilly had to spend Christmas without her two grown children, who were stationed on military bases, and without her granddaughter.
Elgin Courier
Elgin to ‘glow’ on New Year’s
Join us for this family friendly event in Elgin.The City of Elgin Sesquicentennial committee is hosting its final event, Glowing into 2023, on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration takes place at the Elgin VFW located at 118 Sayers Road in Elgin. Bring your family and friends and celebrate the end of the Sesquicentennial year, and join us as we glow into an amazing 2023“We have had a spectacular Sesquicentennial year and are truly thrilled to have the opportunity to ‘Glow’ into 2023 together on New Year’s Eve,” said Debbie Cartwright, Sesquicentennial co- chair. The neon inspired glow themed event kicks ...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
postnewsgroup.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
wilcosun.com
Betty Jo Johnson
Betty Jo Johnson, 92, of Georgetown, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, left for her heavenly home on December 20, 2022. Betty was born in Austin, Texas to Roy H. and Vivian Lyckman Johnson, both having predeceased her. Betty graduated from Austin High School in 1948. She worked for the Austin Independent School District until her retirement in 1990. She was a lifetime…
2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
wilcosun.com
Public Notice — December 28, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlord lien. Sale is at 2000 Leander Street, Georgetown Texas 78626 on Saturday December 31,2022 at 3:00PM. Property will be sold to the highest bidder. Cashier’s check and credit/debit cards accepted. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required. Please bring locks for any units you buy. Units must be emptied in 48 hours. Seller requires the right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of spaces of the following tenants:
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
fox7austin.com
Fire breaks out in Kealing Middle School teachers' lounge
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire in the teachers' lounge of an East Austin middle school. Video courtesy: D McKeon/Austin Fire Department.
How law enforcement tracked, arrested Georgetown murder suspect
Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas in Colorado County.
Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out
Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
veranda.com
8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country
The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports. A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
New luxury community breaks ground in North Austin's booming tech corridor
A new luxury community is in store for the booming Tech Ridge Corridor of Northeast Austin. Developers recently broke ground on Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment complex that is slated for completion next year.The 387,000-square-foot, creekside development is situated on 14 acres of parkland and touts itself as an environmentally conscious project that will combine high-end, luxury apartment amenities with the natural surroundings. “Presidium worked diligently with the City of Austin to situate Presidium Tech Ridge along a spring-fed creek that runs through five acres of dedicated parkland with an additional quarter-acre dog park, providing residents with a...
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Man accused of killing his wife, holding family hostage in Georgetown now in custody
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Authorities arrested a man connected with an incident in Georgetown early Tuesday morning. At 2:52 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department received a 911 call from a juvenile stating that their dad had come into the home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive in Georgetown. The juvenile said the dad had a weapon and was holding the residents hostage.
