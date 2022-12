NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlord lien. Sale is at 2000 Leander Street, Georgetown Texas 78626 on Saturday December 31,2022 at 3:00PM. Property will be sold to the highest bidder. Cashier’s check and credit/debit cards accepted. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required. Please bring locks for any units you buy. Units must be emptied in 48 hours. Seller requires the right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of spaces of the following tenants:

