Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Blake Franks Sets Commitment Date
According to Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated, tackle Blake Franks intends to commit on February 7. South Carolina remains heavily involved in his recruitment.
Did Klubnik Hint at a Big Name Returning to Tigers' Offense in 2023?
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik hinted at the possibility of a big name wide receiver returning for the Tigers in 2023.
Clemson's Cade Klubnik recalls last talk with D.J. Uiagalelei before 1st start in Orange Bowl
DANIA BEACH − Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is ready to "flip the switch" as the Tigers' new starter ahead of playing Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday. It's been a busy December for Clemson football. Before making the trek to South Florida, there was National Signing Day, a trip to the amusement park, planning a holiday proposal for NFL Draft-bound tight end Davis Allen's longtime girlfriend and D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer to Oregon State. ...
Andrew Hines Includes Carolina In Top Twelve
South Carolina is looking to continue to stack talent at the second level with 2024 linebacker Andrew Hines.
Swinney: 'He was born to come to Clemson'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for Khalil Barnes during his early signing day press conference. The North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) athlete is expected to play safety for Clemson, but (...)
WYFF4.com
2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro
MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
Eigner to cheer for Newberry College
PROSPERITY — Niyla Eigner will soon cheer for the Newberry College Wolves after signing her letter of intent to join their cheerleading
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
gsabusiness.com
Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood
A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
WYFF4.com
Two killed in Hart County, Georgia crash, troopers say
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Hart County, Georgia. Sgt. J.R. Dean from the Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Seed Cleaner Road. Dean said Francis White Morrison was driving westbound on Highway...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
June W. Dean
June Williams Dean, 91, of Laurens, and wife of the late Francis Marion Dean, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Bayberry Retirement Inn, Greenwood. Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Lovee Williams and Myrtle Williams Lynch. June was the owner of Deans Inc., and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Laurens.
Veteran Upstate business looking to expand employment opportunities for other veterans
According to the Department of Labor, since April of this year, the veteran unemployment rate has remained under 3%, but one company in the Upstate wants that number even lower.
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update
In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg is the county seat of Spartanburg County in South Carolina. It has a municipal population of 38,732 as of the 2020 Census, making it the state's 11th-largest city. According to U.S. News & World Report, Spartanburg is the 24th best place to live in the United States in 2021-2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Karen Robertson Blackmon
of 2263 Rabon Road, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on December 26, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends. Karen was born on October 7, 1954, in Laurens and was the child of William P. and Shirley Crain Robertson. Karen worked her entire life and was a nurse for 40 years. Before becoming a nurse, she did everything from weighing trucks at Carolina Milling to operating a switch board in California. She never met a stranger and would help anybody whenever she could.
FOX Carolina
Bulldozer helps control woods fire in Anderson, crews say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said it’s not often that they see a bulldozer working within the city to control wildfires. On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m., the fire department said crews were alerted of a grass fire on Cox Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported the “working” woods fire was bringing three additional AFD engines to the scene.
FOX Carolina
Troopers responding to crash on Perimeter Road in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck in Greenville. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday along Perimeter Road near Orion Street, according to troopers. FOX Carolina crews on scene say there are no lanes closed at this time.
