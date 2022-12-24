"Would you think about being an organ donor?" Every Christmas Eve for many years, my favorite place to be is in the Haswell Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m. We missed hearing Rosemary Stoker play the hymns, but she even liked to play the piano when she lived at Prairie Pines Assisted Living Center and the Weisbrod Hospital Extended Care Unit. Now Pam Lessenden, their Lay-Leader, arranges music sung by mostly western music artists, and the congregation sings along from the hymn book with the singer. Each year, the leader selects a different family to light the Advent candles and recite the readings. Karl and Sarah Eikenberg were the honored family Saturday. It is so special when we sang "Silent Night" in the darkness holding candles. In Pam's moving message, she reminded us that the light reminds us to be a light for Jesus. It is also gratifying to see that many family members come home on this night for services and time with families. The pews were all filled!

