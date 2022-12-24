Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
Funeral Services - Radford "Rad" Lynn Estep
Mr. Estep passed away unexpectedly at his home in Cheyenne Wells. Rad is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, Shane (Tanya) Estep of Lamar, Clint Estep of Lamar, Dustin (Amy) Estep of Woodward, Oklahoma, Amy Jo Mitchek of Cheyenne Wells, Carl (Maria) Estep of Delta, and Joshua (Michelle) Estep of Lamar; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, sisters, Elaine Estep-Barber of Garden City, Kansas, and Patty (Darrell) Caddick of Springfield; brothers, Johnny (Sherry) Estep of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Hoyt (Jodell) Estep of New Mexico; as well as by numerous cousins and other family and friends.
kiowacountypress.net
About Town - December 26, 2022
"Would you think about being an organ donor?" Every Christmas Eve for many years, my favorite place to be is in the Haswell Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m. We missed hearing Rosemary Stoker play the hymns, but she even liked to play the piano when she lived at Prairie Pines Assisted Living Center and the Weisbrod Hospital Extended Care Unit. Now Pam Lessenden, their Lay-Leader, arranges music sung by mostly western music artists, and the congregation sings along from the hymn book with the singer. Each year, the leader selects a different family to light the Advent candles and recite the readings. Karl and Sarah Eikenberg were the honored family Saturday. It is so special when we sang "Silent Night" in the darkness holding candles. In Pam's moving message, she reminded us that the light reminds us to be a light for Jesus. It is also gratifying to see that many family members come home on this night for services and time with families. The pews were all filled!
