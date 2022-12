Water Resources Supervisor Lisa Nabors is retiring from the City of Kannapolis after serving 37 years in the department. Lisa began working in water resources in 1986 as an employee of the Kannapolis Sanitary District – this was before Kannapolis was incorporated as a City. The district managed the water and sewer for the City as a part of the operations of Cannon Mills. When Kannapolis was incorporated the next year, in 1987, and assumed the responsibilities of water and sewer, Lisa became one of the city’s first employees.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO