NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards scored 27 for Minnesota. But he missed a baseline fade for the win […]

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO