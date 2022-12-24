Green Country Family Hopeful Hit-And-Run Driver Comes Forward

A family is dealing with an additional burden right before Christmas.

Christy Wagner said her family was driving on Highway 169 in Tulsa when another driver hit their car.

“The next thing I know it was just this boom from behind! And that hurt so bad. He hit the driver's side bumper. And we were doing about 65 and it put us in an instant spin out,” said Wagner.

Christy and the two teenagers in the car with her say last Wednesday's crash could have been a lot worse.

“We’re alive, thank God, thank God, thank God," said Wagner.

Christy said they have minor concussions, whiplash and bruising from the impact.

“It’s like they just left. I would never do that if I hit somebody. I would want to stop and make sure that person is OK. Not just leave 'em – that’s not right,” said Wagner.

She said the X-Rays, Ultrasounds, and other medical tests came out of pocket.

“It’s financially hard yes, especially for Christmas. You know, it’s like, we had to put a hold on buying our presents and stuff like that," said Wagner.

She used that car to help provide for her kids and now it's gone.

Christy said getting a new one isn't an option right now.

"Even though when something slams you in the face that hard. Things get ripped away from you, you know, you work so hard for,” said Wagner.

But she said she's staying positive and figuring out how to move forward.

"You got to get back on the horse, you have to. Life goes on. That's the thing about this place, you just got to keep going."