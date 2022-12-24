Read full article on original website
AZFamily
One rescued, another dead after kayaks capsize at Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another was rescued after their kayaks capsized Tuesday at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., with the aid of California’s San Bernardino County Fire and Laka Havasu City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, who was initially reported missing.
riverscenemagazine.com
Desert Storm Set To Return Under New Lake Havasu Ownership
Desert Storm, billed as the largest performance boating event in the Western U.S., has changed ownership and that ownership is local. Two Lake Havasu City entrepreneurs, Steve Ticknor and Jim Russell, pooled their resources and skills to acquire the poker run and high-speed shoot-out from former owners Jimmy and Christina Nichols.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dive trailer donated to MCSO dive team
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Mauricio Vivanco with DLA Investments recently donated a 22-foot trailer to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team. Mauricio, who is an avid boater on Lake Havasu, saw that the Dive Team had a need for a newer...
speedonthewater.com
Desert Storm Headquarters Move Among Coming Changes Under New Owners
For 25 years of ownership and operation under Jim Nichols and later his daughter-in-law, Christina, and son, Jim “Jimmy” Nichols Jr., the Desert Storm Poker Run in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., has been the West’s biggest go-fast boating event with a massive street party, noteworthy poker run and top-speed shootout. That won’t change under new owners Jim Russell, a locally based event producer with extensive experience, and Lake Havasu City business leader and real estate powerhouse Steve Ticknor, who purchased the event in November.
thelostlongboarder.com
Longboarding Route 66 Near Oatman | Scenic Desert Downhill Run
The iconic Route 66 is probably the most famous road in the United States, so I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for longboarding Route 66 near Oatman. While in Arizona we visited the cute little town of Oatman, known for their local community of burros (donkeys). While in this area of the state I realized that longboarding Route 66 was something that I should do, and Sitgreaves Pass near Oatman provided the perfect spot!
SignalsAZ
New Year’s Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With New Year’s Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BOS begins new year; old jail demolition, animal shelter, morgue location on agenda￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter takes the gavel from District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould next Tuesday as he’ll serve as Board Chairman for 2023. Sueann Mello will be issued her oath of office near the start of the Board of Supervisor’s meeting as she begins her first four-year term as Treasurer.
riverscenemagazine.com
Local Club Beautifies Havasu With Knitted Art
Driving through Downtown McCulloch, one might notice a tree or two wrapped in knitted material. The trees are festive and contain very detailed knitted patterns all created by a local club in Lake Havasu City. The Knotty Knitters club has been “Yarn Bombing” the trees in Havasu for 11 years....
roselawgroupreporter.com
State will restrict water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished
A worker plugs holes in an irrigation line in a field of young pistachio trees at Peacock Nuts Co.’s farm in Kingman. Arizona will block expansion of large-scale irrigated farming in Mohave County, state water managers announced this week in the latest move to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s largely unregulated rural aquifers.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead offers community recycling event ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City in sponsorship with Nevada State Recycling and Mohave Shred will be hosting a community wide electronic waste and paper shred event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will be held in the Bullhead City Justice parking lot at 1255 Marina Blvd. Residents from the surrounding communities are invited to bring their items to the event.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
thestandardnewspaper.online
New trend of fentanyl contains xylazine ￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to inform the community that a new illegal drug trend has appeared in the community. The counterfeit drug commonly identified as fentanyl pills, or M30s, is now being manufactured with a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer called xylazine. Xylazine...
Mohave Daily News
Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect
KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
