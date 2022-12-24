ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inflation is trending down, but more work needs to be done

When looking at the current state of the economy, specifically with a freight transportation and logistics focus, it seems like, in different ways, that there may be cause for optimism as well as concern. For one thing, while it remains at a high level, to be sure, inflation is heading...
WWD

Davines Group’s CEO Anthony Molet Eyes Double-Digit Growth Until 2030

MILAN — “Continuity” is the most frequent term Anthony Molet uses when outlining Davines Group’s strategy across the board. After 20 months in the role, the chief executive officer of the Italian beauty company, which operates professional hair care brand Davines and skin care label Comfort Zone, is committed to continuing “to grow the company in line with our purpose, which is to do our best for the world, creating good life for all through beauty, ethics and sustainability.”
WWD

CEO Talks: New Balance Chief Joe Preston Hopes to Double Sales to $10 Billion

Joe Preston is a New Balance lifer. The president and chief executive officer of the sports brand has been with the company for 27 years. Over the course of his career he has served in a variety of roles, including overseeing the Asia-Pacific and international operations and leading its global product and sports marketing initiatives.
MAINE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.3% to 25,990.68. The Hang Seng...

