Read full article on original website
Related
supplychain247.com
Inflation is trending down, but more work needs to be done
When looking at the current state of the economy, specifically with a freight transportation and logistics focus, it seems like, in different ways, that there may be cause for optimism as well as concern. For one thing, while it remains at a high level, to be sure, inflation is heading...
Davines Group’s CEO Anthony Molet Eyes Double-Digit Growth Until 2030
MILAN — “Continuity” is the most frequent term Anthony Molet uses when outlining Davines Group’s strategy across the board. After 20 months in the role, the chief executive officer of the Italian beauty company, which operates professional hair care brand Davines and skin care label Comfort Zone, is committed to continuing “to grow the company in line with our purpose, which is to do our best for the world, creating good life for all through beauty, ethics and sustainability.”
CEO Talks: New Balance Chief Joe Preston Hopes to Double Sales to $10 Billion
Joe Preston is a New Balance lifer. The president and chief executive officer of the sports brand has been with the company for 27 years. Over the course of his career he has served in a variety of roles, including overseeing the Asia-Pacific and international operations and leading its global product and sports marketing initiatives.
Biden administration approves $180 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Biden administration has approved a potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the island and Beijing, the State Department announced Wednesday.
Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.3% to 25,990.68. The Hang Seng...
Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.
Comments / 0