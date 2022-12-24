MILAN — “Continuity” is the most frequent term Anthony Molet uses when outlining Davines Group’s strategy across the board. After 20 months in the role, the chief executive officer of the Italian beauty company, which operates professional hair care brand Davines and skin care label Comfort Zone, is committed to continuing “to grow the company in line with our purpose, which is to do our best for the world, creating good life for all through beauty, ethics and sustainability.”

