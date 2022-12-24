Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr. died Christmas Eve, the agency reported on Facebook Saturday. Tuthill, a resident of Hood in Madison County, was known best for his forensic investigation skills and after retiring from the Albemarle Police Department he joined Greene County. "Lonnie served his community with pride and passion and was the first one to offer to help… to try to save everything possible, all the time spreading that contagious smile to try to make it all seem not so bad after all,” Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said via social media. "He has been an instrumental part of our office and it will be a struggle to fill his shoes.” He ran for Madison County Sheriff in 2018, coming in third to Sheriff Erik J. Weaver and Brandon Lillard Further details of Tuthill’s passing haven’t been published nor has his obituary.

GREENE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO