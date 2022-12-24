Read full article on original website
1061thecorner.com
No. 13 Virginia Hosts UAlbany Wednesday on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 13 Virginia (8-2, 1-1 ACC) hosts UAlbany (5-9) in nonconference action on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • Virginia meets UAlbany for the second time. • UVA is 5-1 at home...
WHSV
Coffee Hound reopens after water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coffee Hound, a popular coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg, had to close its doors over the weekend and into Monday. A water main break happened over the weekend in the Urban Exchange apartments above the shop causing damage inside. Owner of Coffee Hound, Hailey Rogers said...
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.875M Exceptional Estate Holds Unparalleled 360 Degree Views of Lush Rolling Grass Fields in Afton, VA
The Estate in Afton is a luxurious home that is hard to be replicated now available for sale. This home located at 7777 Dick Woods Rd, Afton, Virginia; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 5,226 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephen Mclean – Mclean Faulconer Inc., Realtor (434 295-1131) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Afton.
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
cbs19news
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
NBC 29 News
Fallout from frozen pipes keeping CFD busy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says it was a busy holiday weekend dealing with the fallout from frozen pipes. This continued into Tuesday, December 27 when CFD responded to a call for pipes pouring water all over Culbreth Garage on UVA Grounds. “Most of the problems came...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: City receives $400k grant to redevelop downtown building
The City of Waynesboro has received at $400,000 grant to redevelop 411 W. Main St. into a vibrant retail and commercial space including retail, café, co-working and artisans spaces. The redeveloped storefront will make a distinct contribution to the downtown district and is expected to create at least eight new full-time jobs.
If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?
By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement. The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
1061thecorner.com
United Way and Newsradio WINA seek Santa Fund for Schoolkids donations
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – With Christmas over, area nonprofits turn to returning children successfully to school — including the United Way’s Santa Fund for Schoolkids. United Way Cville President Ravi Respeto says it’s a fund that’s been around for more than 100 years, and is run in partnership with NewsRadio WINA and The Daily Progress. The fund includes money not only for supplies children need when they return to school next week, but also eyeglasses and clothing.
wsvaonline.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes
Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Authorities lead search for teen reported missing on Christmas Day
The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg on Christmas Day. Sanchez may have a faux nose ring. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She has a blue and yellow backpack with pink flowers.
WHSV
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
cbs19news
Flagging operation changes at diverging diamond, roundabout
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see a couple of changes regarding flagging operations at two major locations in Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is making slight changes to planned flagging operations at the diverging diamond at Interstate 64 and Richmond Road and at the roundabout at Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road.
46-year-old man killed in Glen Allen
A 46-year-old Henrico man died in what Henrico Police are calling a homicide in Glen Allen Dec. 27. Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a residence shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of Langley Drive, just off Mountain Road, south of Interstate 295. Police have not released...
cbs19news
New findings on COVID boosters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA researchers released new information on the efficacy of COVID boosters. Dr. Jeff Wilson, a professor in allergy and immunology at UVA led a team of researchers. They discovered the booster led to longer lasting antibodies than the initial shot – for about six months......
Former MCSO Sheriff’s candidate dies Christmas Eve
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr. died Christmas Eve, the agency reported on Facebook Saturday. Tuthill, a resident of Hood in Madison County, was known best for his forensic investigation skills and after retiring from the Albemarle Police Department he joined Greene County. "Lonnie served his community with pride and passion and was the first one to offer to help… to try to save everything possible, all the time spreading that contagious smile to try to make it all seem not so bad after all,” Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said via social media. "He has been an instrumental part of our office and it will be a struggle to fill his shoes.” He ran for Madison County Sheriff in 2018, coming in third to Sheriff Erik J. Weaver and Brandon Lillard Further details of Tuthill’s passing haven’t been published nor has his obituary.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
1061thecorner.com
Charlottesville PD still looking for man who went missing in July
The Charlottesville Police Department is still seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult, John Milton Harris III. Mr. Harris is a 60-year-old white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium build, and he suffers from several medical issues. Mr. Harris has been was reported missing on July 9, 2022 and was last seen on July 1, 2022.
