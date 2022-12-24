ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Akron

You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:
AKRON, OH
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
cleveland19.com

2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
25newsnow.com

Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
MORTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa

The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
PEORIA, IL
whbc.com

Stark Gas Prices Up 20-Cents in 4 Days

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have taken a surprise jump in the Canton area and eastern Ohio, even as the national average is steady to falling. The AAA average price in Stark County Monday morning was $2.95, up 20-cents since last Thursday. The national average...
CANTON, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL

