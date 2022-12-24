Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland is home to a thriving food scene, and its burger joints are no exception. From creative and unique combinations to classic and hearty burgers, there's something for every burger lover in Cleveland.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Local restaurateur passes away at 62
He was born Richard Alberini, Jr. but everyone called him Chookie.
3 Great Pizza Places In Akron
You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the fourth person killed in the 50-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23. The victim has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M....
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
cleveland19.com
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
What are the most beautiful things unique to Akron?
Let’s say you’re writing a pamphlet to sell the city to someone who’s never been. What are some of the things you would highlight? Sports, food, culture, special spots, etc.
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
1 dead, 1 home destroyed, another home damaged in explosion in Portage Lakes
A home was completely destroyed and another was damaged by an explosion in Portage Lakes on Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township Fire Chief Adam Rockich.
25newsnow.com
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
starvedrock.media
Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa
The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
whbc.com
Stark Gas Prices Up 20-Cents in 4 Days
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have taken a surprise jump in the Canton area and eastern Ohio, even as the national average is steady to falling. The AAA average price in Stark County Monday morning was $2.95, up 20-cents since last Thursday. The national average...
Blizzard Warning now in effect in Northeast Ohio
Blizzard Warning is now in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.
'Don't cancel Christmas': Updated weekend forecast
According to Meteorologist Mark Johnson, weather conditions will improve Saturday from Friday's blizzard with Sunday's weather looking promising for those who may be looking to travel for the holiday.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
