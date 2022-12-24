Read full article on original website
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
ETOnline.com
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Celebrate Their First Christmas With Son Noah
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are celebrating a very special holiday this year! The couple rang in their first-ever Christmas as parents together, a month after welcoming their baby boy, Noah. The rapper shared a look at the couple's family celebration on Instagram, posting a slideshow of photos featuring...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Dana Tran Take Photos With Baby Love Sean Combs
She’s only a few months old, but Love Sean Combs already has a full head of dark hair on her head. Big families are obviously in style this year. Though he’s already a father of six, Diddy was proud to announce earlier this month that he welcomed a new child. The majority of his kids were born to the late Kim Porter. However, the latest arrival belongs to 28-year-old Dana Tran.
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas
The rapper duo enjoyed a happy holiday together with family and an abundance of gifts under their trees Cardi B's Christmas looked to be packed with presents. The "I Like It" rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset. In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse...
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Star Briana DeJesus Surprises Kids With Life-Changing Christmas Gift
Briana DeJesus made Christmas very special for daughters Nova and Stella this year. The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, surprised her girls with a new house for them to live in after the trio moved out of the home she previously purchased for mom Roxanne and sister Brittany DeJesus earlier this year.
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After He Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child
Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock],...
