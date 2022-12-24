ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

News Talk KIT

Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington

Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington

SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?

As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Slow buses and a stranger: An unforgettable Christmas in 1975

What makes a particular Christmas unforgettable? Maybe it’s a surprise guest or a perfect gift or some sort of event that becomes family legend. But for Nick Morrison, his most memorable Christmas happened because of slow city buses. Listen above or read the story below as he explains. On...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘A burst of heavy precip’ takes aim at the North Sound

The rains and wind are not over yet. The National Weather Service in Seattle is saying ‘a burst of heavier precipitation’ is coming to the North Sound overnight. Meanwhile, power outages are growing across the region. Thousands are without power. “Crews are out in full force; however, high...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington

SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
SEATTLE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports

REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines. Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.” Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to...
WASHINGTON STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone

Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
SEATTLE, WA
ghscanner.com

Dec - 26th Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday Morning

National Weather Service Seattle has issued a flood Watch for Monday, December 26th, 2022 and going through Wednesday, December 28th. National Weather Service Seattle WA 1033 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 . Already wet conditions exist over Western Washington, with another strong frontal system expected to enter the area...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Seattle’s SR 99 Tunnel Seeking State Bailout

The Washington Transportation Commission plans to ask the state for funds to make up the growing revenue gap of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle, reports Ryan Packer in The Urbanist. Tolls on the deep bore tunnel underneath downtown Seattle were originally set to contribute $200 million toward the cost...
SEATTLE, WA

