ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Weatherford police say man killed in shootout was person of interest in Michigan murder

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Weatherford police say the man killed during a shootout on Christmas Eve has been identified as a person of interest in a Michigan murder investigation.Just after 8 a.m. Dec. 24, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia that was being tracked to an address on York Avenue.At 8:29 a.m., an officer located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make contact. Police said the stolen vehicle then fled, traveling westbound on Highway 180 before striking another vehicle at the Ric Williamson intersection.Police said after the crash, the suspect—now identified as 32-year-old Michael Delaney—exited the vehicle and "began shooting" at the officer.Delaney then ran into a nearby field "while continuously shooting over 25 rounds towards responding officers," police said. Officers returned fire and struck Delaney "multiple times," police said. He was treated for his injuries but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.Officials said Delaney was identified as a person of interest in a murder that took place in Michigan on Dec. 19 as well as the armed car-jacking in Georgia on Dec. 23. At this time, it is unknown why he was in Texas and this investigation remains ongoing.
WEATHERFORD, TX
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Home of two charged with obstructing investigation into missing teens shot up

TOLEDO, Ohio — The south Toledo home of two people charged with interfering in the investigation into the kidnapping and killing of two teen boys was shot at Friday. Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Maumee Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers discovered the home had been hit "numerous times," according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
wtvbam.com

Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest man after he reportedly stole his mom’s car

A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly stole his mother’s car from the 800 block of Napoleon Road on Monday. A license plate camera in Bowling Green hit on the stolen vehicle on East Wooster Street, Tuesday around 11 a.m. Dispatch then notified BGPD officers that...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL-TV

Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash

13abc 2022 Year in Review: Local and State Politics. 2022 was a historic year in politics that included a high-stakes midterm election, passionate debates over key issues, and controversial legislation. Local dealerships predict better prices for used cars in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By Meghan Daniels. The General...
TOLEDO, OH
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gov. Whitmer announces more than 250 illegal guns taken off the streets through Operation Safe Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program has reached a new milestone. Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns taken off the street before it could be used to commit a crime. During sweeps, officers have also recovered countless illegal drugs and ammunition.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes 250 illegal guns off the street

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program. Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns taken...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy