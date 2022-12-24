Read full article on original website
68th Annual 2022 Neosho Holiday Classic- Day 1 Highlights
Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High. Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa […]
WHO 13
Raccoon River Wrestling all about family atmosphere
The first year of girls sanctioned wrestling has received nothing but high praise. The Raccoon River Wrestling team is made up of girls from Waukee, Northwest, Van Meter, and ADM. James Biscoglia is in his first season coaching RRW after 16+ years at Waukee and Van Meter coaching boys. In fact, James coached his son […]
