22 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Citing rising costs, drained bank accounts and a labor force spread thin, some local businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors this year. Others cited retirements and new opportunities.
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
‘Oil slick’ near Mackinac Bridge actually record-setting group of 7,000 ducks
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- Dense, dark patches recently seen floating atop the water at the Straits of Mackinac were not remnants of an oil spill — they were ducks. Thousands and thousands of ducks. As part of the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count census, more than 7,000...
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV
Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV (sponsored)
New pop-up Italian restaurant opens at Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - If one of your goals for the winter is getting cozy and having fun experiences, you can join us in being intrigued by Northern Michigan’s newest pop-up restaurant - and its tempting menu. Bella Sorpresa - which means “Beautiful Surprise” - is the new Italian...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
Fox17
Newaygo County deputies seek to reunite owners with dozens of stolen items
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Deputies in Newaygo County are seeking to return stolen property to their owners after months of exhaustive search efforts. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a number of people were arrested in late June following the execution of three search warrants in White Cloud.
