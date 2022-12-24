ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police

WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects

Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

DUI suspect arrested on I-95 in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County. On December 25th at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to I-95 near the 136 mile-marker for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes. Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had corrected it’s course of direction.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in an assault with intent to rob while armed offense that occurred on Dec. 23, on the 4300 block of South Capitol Street, SE. According to a press release at about 9:50 am, two suspects approached the victims at the location. One of...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery and Shooting

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 21-year-old Nathan Elijah Barnes, of Washington, DC, 19-year-old Brian Odell Bowen, of Suitland, and 21-year-old Demonte Martez Hewitt, of Washington, DC, for an armed robbery and a separate shooting incident that occurred in June 2022 in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police: 3 injured in DC shooting, one victim had a gun

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in D.C. Police had a lookout for four juveniles who fled from the scene. Officers in the area of the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE heard several gunshots around 2:45 p.m. They saw four juveniles in all black running behind […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover

A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
HANOVER, MD
Shore News Network

Suspects in D.C. Shooting Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects and a vehicle involved in the shooting. Shortly before 4 pm, police received a call of a shooting on the 1300 Block of Columbia Road. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. This case remains The post Suspects in D.C. Shooting Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
