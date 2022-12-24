Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Walter Prentiss After Removing GPS Monitor
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Walter Crouse Prentiss, age 42 of no fixed address, who is wanted for violating the conditions of his Pre-Trial Release and removing his GPS monitor. Prentiss was incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County...
fox5dc.com
4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police
WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects
Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
fredericksburg.today
DUI suspect arrested on I-95 in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County. On December 25th at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to I-95 near the 136 mile-marker for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes. Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had corrected it’s course of direction.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in an assault with intent to rob while armed offense that occurred on Dec. 23, on the 4300 block of South Capitol Street, SE. According to a press release at about 9:50 am, two suspects approached the victims at the location. One of...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
mocoshow.com
Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery and Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 21-year-old Nathan Elijah Barnes, of Washington, DC, 19-year-old Brian Odell Bowen, of Suitland, and 21-year-old Demonte Martez Hewitt, of Washington, DC, for an armed robbery and a separate shooting incident that occurred in June 2022 in Silver Spring.
Police: 3 injured in DC shooting, one victim had a gun
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in D.C. Police had a lookout for four juveniles who fled from the scene. Officers in the area of the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE heard several gunshots around 2:45 p.m. They saw four juveniles in all black running behind […]
Car captured on surveillance camera involved in DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Monday night. Around 11:03 p.m., officers with the Fourth District responded to the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest for a report of a shooting. Shortly...
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover
A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
Five juveniles arrested in connection to Manassas pickaxe robberies
Prince William County police have now arrested five teenage boys in connection to a twin set of robberies in Manassas last month.
cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
Police say 2 armed teens carjack Cadillac escalade in NE DC
WASHINGTON — DC Police said Tuesday that two teens armed with handguns carjacked a person just before 8:40 p.m. The incident happened in Northeast D.C. and the pair of teen boys drove off in the stolen black Cadillac escalade on the 1300 block of H Street, police said. Police...
Suspects in D.C. Shooting Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects and a vehicle involved in the shooting. Shortly before 4 pm, police received a call of a shooting on the 1300 Block of Columbia Road. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. This case remains The post Suspects in D.C. Shooting Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Two 19-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested last week after an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, authorities said. On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Woman killed, 79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Orange County
A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.
Police ID Body Of Charred DC Teen Found Shot, Burned To Death In Laurel Field
Police have identified the teenager whose charred remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that 16-year-old Washington, DC resident Marquette Knight’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Maryland in September.
Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
wina.com
Albemarle Police make murder arrest in last week’s Stony Point Road killing
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police over the weekend charged a man from Orange in the killing of a woman found dead in a car in the 5300 block of Stony Point Road last week. 31-year old Dominic Gaskins is charged with 2nd-degree murder and two firearms charges in the death of 37-year old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.
