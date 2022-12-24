ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima and...
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
Cache County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing teen

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Providence. Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at 12:39 p.m. Monday leaving his residence. He does not have a vehicle, and gets everywhere by walking.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe. Evan McConney, from Layton, Utah, was found “in a car at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska,” along with the suspect in the case, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman of Arizona, the Layton City Police Department said.
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot

ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
Haydon Michael Stapp – Cache Valley Daily

December 24, 2006 – December 19, 2022 (age 15) Haydon Michael Stapp, 16, of Logan, UT passed way on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Logan, UT, just five days away from his sixteenth birthday. Haydon was born to Mike Stapp and Sarah Petersen on December 24, 2006. Haydon is...
Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale – Cache Valley Daily

July 20, 1955 ~ December 5, 2022 (age 67) Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings–Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah

A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
Robert George Nelsen II – Cache Valley Daily

March 17, 1956 – December 17, 2022 (age 66) On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Robert George Nelsen II, passed away at age 66. Rob was born on March 17, 1956 in Kalispell, Montana to Forrest Linwood (Mike) and Neta Leone (Minthorn) Nelsen. In 1974, he married Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Reynolds, graduated from Forest Grove High School in Forest Grove, Oregon and enlisted in the United States Army. Rob and Liz raised four daughters, Brandice, Samantha, Andrea, and Shana. Rob retired from the United States Army Reserves in 1996 as a Master Sergeant. In November, 2004, Rob was married and sealed to Saundra Lynn Gottschalk.
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
Mary Winfrey Morris – Cache Valley Daily

February 17, 1941 – December 22, 202 (age 81) Mary Morris, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Logan, UT due to medical complications. Mary was born February 17, 1941, in Bluefield, WV, the youngest daughter of Hubert Price Winfrey and Mary Virginia Willis. She married James (Jim) Overton Morris, Jr., in Alexandria, VA, August 5, 1960. They had 52 years together. Mary and Jim had two daughters and one son, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
