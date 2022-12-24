Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested and charged following alleged domestic assault Christmas morning – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly trying to kidnap and assault a woman during a domestic dispute, according to law enforcement. Christian Ramon Pena was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, a resident called 911...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima and...
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 13-year-old from Layton found, suspect in custody
Layton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 25-year-old non-family member he met on the internet.
Gephardt Daily
Cache County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing teen
PROVIDENCE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Providence. Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at 12:39 p.m. Monday leaving his residence. He does not have a vehicle, and gets everywhere by walking.
Missing Person Alert issued for 18 year-old Providence man
A missing person alert has been issued for an 18 year-old man last seen on December 26 at 12:30 p.m. when he walked to the Providence Library.
kmvt
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe. Evan McConney, from Layton, Utah, was found “in a car at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska,” along with the suspect in the case, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman of Arizona, the Layton City Police Department said.
kvnutalk
Logan man pleads guilty to stealing wallet and making $6,800 in charges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man has admitted to stealing a citizen’s wallet and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges two months ago. Ethan Allen Fischer accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three of the 22 charges he was facing. Fischer was in 1st District Court,...
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
Gephardt Daily
Utah law enforcement agencies deal with seasonal ‘visitors’ in light-hearted posts
UTAH, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah law enforcement agencies, in the spirit of making the holidays a little brighter and safer, have been sharing tales of being on the lookout for seasonal visitors who may not be aware of local laws. The Weber County Sheriff‘s Office, for...
kvnutalk
Haydon Michael Stapp – Cache Valley Daily
December 24, 2006 – December 19, 2022 (age 15) Haydon Michael Stapp, 16, of Logan, UT passed way on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Logan, UT, just five days away from his sixteenth birthday. Haydon was born to Mike Stapp and Sarah Petersen on December 24, 2006. Haydon is...
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
kvnutalk
Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale – Cache Valley Daily
July 20, 1955 ~ December 5, 2022 (age 67) Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings–Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
AOL Corp
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah
A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
kvnutalk
Robert George Nelsen II – Cache Valley Daily
March 17, 1956 – December 17, 2022 (age 66) On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Robert George Nelsen II, passed away at age 66. Rob was born on March 17, 1956 in Kalispell, Montana to Forrest Linwood (Mike) and Neta Leone (Minthorn) Nelsen. In 1974, he married Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Reynolds, graduated from Forest Grove High School in Forest Grove, Oregon and enlisted in the United States Army. Rob and Liz raised four daughters, Brandice, Samantha, Andrea, and Shana. Rob retired from the United States Army Reserves in 1996 as a Master Sergeant. In November, 2004, Rob was married and sealed to Saundra Lynn Gottschalk.
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
kvnutalk
Fostering children has brought 65 blessings into the Larson’s home – Cache Valley Daily
TREMONTON – Lee and Penny Larson of Tremonton have been foster/adoptive parents for nearly 25 years. Together they claim 15 biological, adoptive, and other children making their family whole. They have had 65 children come through their home through foster care, kinship, and guardianship. In Utah, foster parents provide...
Gephardt Daily
Residents safe after West Weber fire causing $300K in damages, blamed on old wiring
WEST WEBER, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Weber Fire District, Roy City Fire and the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office responded to a house fire early Saturday in West Weber. Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4 a.m. to the area of 4600 West. “Upon arrival,...
kvnutalk
Mary Winfrey Morris – Cache Valley Daily
February 17, 1941 – December 22, 202 (age 81) Mary Morris, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Logan, UT due to medical complications. Mary was born February 17, 1941, in Bluefield, WV, the youngest daughter of Hubert Price Winfrey and Mary Virginia Willis. She married James (Jim) Overton Morris, Jr., in Alexandria, VA, August 5, 1960. They had 52 years together. Mary and Jim had two daughters and one son, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Comments / 3