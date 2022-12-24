Read full article on original website
AMBER Alert cancelled for 13-year-old Layton boy believed to be headed out of state
LAYTON — UPDATE: Layton Police have canceled the Amber Alert but didn’t provide anymore details regarding the victim’s condition. An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Layton Police Department, in an attempt to locate a 13-year-old boy who is considered to be in danger after allegedly being taken by a non-family member.
UPDATE: Law enforcement locate 18 year-old missing Providence man
PROVIDENCE — Law enforcement has located an 18-year-old Providence man after asking earlier in the day for the public’s help. Tyler Merritt had last been seen on Monday, Dec. 26. According to a missing person alert from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Merritt left home Monday, on his...
Steven Lynn Earl
April 24, 1953 – December 24, 2022 (age 59) Steven Lynn Earl passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on December 24, 2022. Steve was born in Logan, Utah on April 24, 1953, to Orange Lavar Earl and Violet Beldon Parker Earl. He was the youngest of their 8 children.
Mary Ann Hill Tracy
August 9, 1941 – — December 22, 2022 (age 81) Mary Ann Hill Tracy, 81, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mary Ann was born on August 9, 1941, in Garland, Utah to Joseph Vernal and Christina Gee Hill. She was the 15th of 16 children. She grew up in Grouse Creek and Garland, Utah and attended Bear River High School graduating in 1959.
Gayle’dean Blair Bradford
January 19, 1932 – December 24, 2022 (age 90) Gayle’dean Blair Bradford, wonderful wife, mom, and matriarch of five generations, passed away in. her sleep early on Christmas Eve morning, December 24th, 2022, at the age of 90 in Layton, UT. Gayle was reunited with her eternal sweetheart, Dale H Bradford, along with her parents, Anthony Lucien (Bob) and Leona Jackson Blair, her two siblings, Carma Karen and Vaughn Blair, and many other special individuals on the other side of the veil.
Arno R. Hinck
April 9, 1936 — December 21, 2022 (age 86) Arno R. Hinck, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Logan Regional Hospital. He was born on April 9, 1936, in Turnerville, WY, the fifth of seven children, born to Marion Lyman “Dime” and Zella May Hinck. He grew up in Bedford, WY. After graduating from Star Valley High School, Arno joined the Army. He served in Colorado with a mule pack unit and in San Antonio, TX, training and caring for the Army Olympic Pentathlon team horses.
Jeri Gardner White
January 21, 1960 — December 21, 2022 (age 62) Jeri (Gardner) White passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the company of family and loved ones. Jeri was born January 21, 1960 in Watsonville, California to Dale Gardner and Barbara H. Beach. She and her family relocated to Utah in her early childhood. Jeri attended Logan High School where she excelled as a cheerleader. She would always tell everyone how she was able to do backflips across the entire football field, they just needed to tell her when she was close to the end of the field so she didn’t hit the wall.
Vern Deakin
June 10, 1938 — December 20, 2022 (age 84) Vern Deakin passed away December 20, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 84. He was born June 10, 1938 to Fern and Jennie Abbott Deakin. He was raised in Blue Creek, Tremonton and Fielding Utah. He attended Bear River High School where he met his love, Judith Owen. They married August 2, 1957 in Fielding, Utah where they resided until purchasing a home in Tremonton, where they raised their family. Judy passed away February 1, 2016. Due to strokes Vern has resided at Maple Springs in Brigham City the past 3 years.
Mary Winfrey Morris
February 17, 1941 – December 22, 202 (age 81) Mary Morris, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Logan, UT due to medical complications. Mary was born February 17, 1941, in Bluefield, WV, the youngest daughter of Hubert Price Winfrey and Mary Virginia Willis. She married James (Jim) Overton Morris, Jr., in Alexandria, VA, August 5, 1960. They had 52 years together. Mary and Jim had two daughters and one son, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jane Ann Krenitsky Williams
October 12, 1942 ~ December 24, 2022 (age 80) Jane Ann Krenitsky Williams of Mantua, 80, passed through death into life everlasting on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Autumn Care in Hyde Park after faithfully coping with Alzheimer’s and kidney disease. We imagine her once again reading children’s books, filling prescriptions, and designing glorious table settings.
Orlando Italo Beorchia
April 5, 1954 — December 20, 2022 (age 68) Orlando Italo Beorchia, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home in Logan. Orlando was born April 5th, 1954 in Zürich, Switzerland to father Rolando Antonio Pietro Beorchia and mother Christine Emma Drautz. After the death of...
North Logan mayor pleased with citizen input on development; and looks ahead to future city events
NORTH LOGAN — On KVNU’s For the People program last week, North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson said they have had some complaints from residents over some of the developments in the community, but she said one of the things she loves about North Logan residents is that they show up to city council and planning commission meetings and make their voices heard.
Census data confirms findings of local task force on housing costs
WASHINGTON D.C. – Despite recent increases in median income, most Americans are reporting hardships due to rising housing costs, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. “We’ve heard for a while now that incomes were not keeping up with the increased cost of housing,” said Molly Cromwell, a demographer in the Housing Statistic Branch of the Census Bureau.
Anderson: Injured Legas “should be fine” by spring ball
DALLAS – Utah State had injury added to the insult of a 38-10 loss to Memphis in the First Responder Bowl. With a little over 10 minutes left in the third quarter, starting quarterback Cooper Legas left the game with a leg injury. On the play in question, Legas...
Utah State couldn’t overcome slow start, falls to Memphis to end season
DALLAS – A four-possession stretch, spanning the first and second quarters, largely decided Utah State’s fate in a 38-10 loss to Memphis in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday. Starting with 6:19 left in the first quarter, Memphis went on four straight scoring drives, including three consecutive touchdown...
