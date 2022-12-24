ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WTRF- 7News

The Patriots dominate the Monarchs

MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park girls basketball team faced John Marshall.   The Patriots got the lead quickly. At halftime Park was up 40-19. Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty led the Patriots with twenty-three points each. Wheeling Park pulled ahead in the second half of the game. The final score was 79-34 Wheeling Park.
KELOLAND

Edwards misses game winner, Pelicans outlast Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards scored 27 for Minnesota. But he missed a baseline fade for the win […]
