Bowling Green, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hole Found Above Female Locker Room at OH Fire Station, Prompting Investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities in Toledo are looking for answers after a hole was found above a female locker room at a fire station. WTOL Channel 11 reports that the Toledo Fire Department says it was discovered that someone had tampered with the ductwork above the female locker room in Station 13. Both the police department and fire department are now investigating the incident.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

PETTISVILLE, OH
PETTISVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Fire and Rescue deputy chief recounts rescuing people during deadly Ohio Turnpike pile-up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the turnpike Friday to help assist other agencies with the response to the 46-car pile-up. TFRD received a mutual aid call about two hours after the accident happened. Sandusky County needed resources from Toledo for an extrication. 12 firefighters then headed out in the white-out conditions determined to help however they could.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
HOLLAND, OH
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
HOLLAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash

Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
BRIGHTON, MI
WTOL 11

Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
TOLEDO, OH

