fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hole Found Above Female Locker Room at OH Fire Station, Prompting Investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities in Toledo are looking for answers after a hole was found above a female locker room at a fire station. WTOL Channel 11 reports that the Toledo Fire Department says it was discovered that someone had tampered with the ductwork above the female locker room in Station 13. Both the police department and fire department are now investigating the incident.
13abc.com
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
13abc.com
Toledo Fire and Rescue deputy chief recounts rescuing people during deadly Ohio Turnpike pile-up
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the turnpike Friday to help assist other agencies with the response to the 46-car pile-up. TFRD received a mutual aid call about two hours after the accident happened. Sandusky County needed resources from Toledo for an extrication. 12 firefighters then headed out in the white-out conditions determined to help however they could.
Power outage closes Lucas County Shared Services building Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Shared Services building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in west Toledo is closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to a press release from the Board of Lucas County Commissioners. This closure affects Lucas County Job and Family Services, as...
13abc.com
One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the fourth person killed in the 50-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23. The victim has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M....
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
WTOL-TV
Expectant mother killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup
Julie Roth, from Toledo, was one of the four victims who died in a 46-vehicle crash in Sandusky and Erie counties Dec. 23, 2022. Her third child was due in spring.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
Ohio man dies after crash involving plow truck
Troopers say a 2022 Freightliner plow truck, driven by a 36-year-old Bucyrus man, slowed or came to a stop while removing snow when a 2000 Ford Explorer.
Man arrested for domestic violence search warrant in Tiffin after police standoff Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Tiffin Tuesday night for a domestic violence search warrant following a five-hour standoff with police. Curtis Elkins was arrested outside of an apartment at 40 W. Market St. just before 8:30 p.m. and turned over to the Fremont Police Department, Tiffin Police Department Chief David Pauly said.
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
Kroger in Dundee evacuated when pipe bursts, floods store (VIDEO)
Dundee Police said the broken pipe sent water gushing into the entry way and bottle return area of the store on Monroe Street late Tuesday morning.
Toledo family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — The names of the four victims killed in a miles-long crash on the Ohio Turnpike have been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved wife and mother of two, with another on the way.
Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
bgindependentmedia.org
Where the sidewalks end … walkability in BG affected by lack of sidewalks in some areas
Making Bowling Green more “walkable” is a goal of the city’s proposed zoning code update. Allowing small businesses to coexist next to homes in residential areas has been pinpointed as one way to promote walkability. But the amenity most likely to encourage walkability – sidewalks – remain...
