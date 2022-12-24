An Open Letter to Mr. Jorge Roberts, CEO Avports, Facilities Management at Tweed-New Haven Airport. Our streets in East Haven flooded today. The major road, Hemingway Avenue, flooded at Short Beach and Coe Avenues all the way to Proto Drive. Do you care? Planes were diverted to Bradley Airport today. Do you care? Burr street residents and idling cars had to watch Avelo attempt to land in 45-60 mph winds multiple times, only to fail every landing. Do you care? The hundreds of idling cars do not know that the flights are diverted. Once they find out, they have to drive 40-45 minutes to pick up passengers at Bradley Airport. We have falling temperatures from 50s to 10s and ice forming on surfaces inside wetlands. This is wrong. Do you care? I do.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO