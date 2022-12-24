Read full article on original website
New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor
NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
ctexaminer.com
Town-Owned Parcel with Water Access is Center of Battle in Old Lyme
OLD LYME — For six months, two town commissions have wrestled for control of three acres of town land where a kayak and canoe launch was in use a half century ago – and it appears that a compromise is nowhere in sight. As of December, the town’s...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
ctexaminer.com
East Haven and Airport Expansion is the most Transformative Issue for 2023.
An Open Letter to Mr. Jorge Roberts, CEO Avports, Facilities Management at Tweed-New Haven Airport. Our streets in East Haven flooded today. The major road, Hemingway Avenue, flooded at Short Beach and Coe Avenues all the way to Proto Drive. Do you care? Planes were diverted to Bradley Airport today. Do you care? Burr street residents and idling cars had to watch Avelo attempt to land in 45-60 mph winds multiple times, only to fail every landing. Do you care? The hundreds of idling cars do not know that the flights are diverted. Once they find out, they have to drive 40-45 minutes to pick up passengers at Bradley Airport. We have falling temperatures from 50s to 10s and ice forming on surfaces inside wetlands. This is wrong. Do you care? I do.
valleypressextra.com
Canton community mourns death of CHS student
CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Stacey Lane – Dir. Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Stacey Lane, Director Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH, about this program, how it works and who might benefit from it. In this segment, Stacey Lane answers the following questions:. What is a Home Hospital?. How...
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests
#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
NECN
Medical Examiner Releases Cause of Conn. Firefighter's Death
The state medical examiner revealed Tuesday how a North Haven firefighter died while at a fire scene Monday. Firefighter Matthias Wirtz's death was natural, caused by a number of factors, including cardiovascular disease, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Earlier Tuesday, firefighters and other first responders gathered...
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Big Y sets new record for immunizations & vaccinations during its 2nd annual Big Y Vax week
A new record of people have now been vaccinated through 73 Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers across Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Old Saybrook cop accused of stalking woman appears in court
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The Old Saybrook police officer that was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stalking a woman using a police database appeared in court on Tuesday. Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away after police launched two...
fox29.com
Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
