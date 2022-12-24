News Release -- City Ice Rinks Adopt Holiday Hours for Christmas and New Year’s Weekends

City of Rochester

News Release

Update: Due to weather conditions, the ice rinks will be closed today.

(Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022) – The City ice rinks at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park and Genesee Valley Park will be open on the following days and times over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends.

GVP Rink:

• Monday, Dec. 26: Adult skate from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.; open skate from noon to 1:15 p.m. and skate and shoot from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 31: Open skate from noon to 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.

MLK Rink:

• Monday, Dec. 26: Open skate from noon to 1:30 p.m.; 1:50 to 3:10 p.m.; 3:40 to 5:10 p.m.; 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and 7 to 8:50 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 31: Open skate from noon to 1:30 p.m.; 1:50 to 3:10 p.m.; 3:40 to 5:10 p.m.; 5:30 to -7 p.m. and 7:20 to 8:50 p.m.

###

News Media: For more information, contact Communications Director Barbara Pierce at Barbara.Pierce@cityofrochester.gov.