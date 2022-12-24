Read full article on original website
kgou.org
Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill
The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Receives $1 Million
In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
oknursingtimes.com
Hospital recognized for reducing tobacco use among patients
Hospitals Helping Patients Quit (HHPQ), an Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) initiative, recognized 11 hospitals and clinic partners at OHA’s recent Connect 22 annual conference that have achieved notable benchmarks in reducing tobacco use in Oklahoma. These visionary hospitals and clinics have implemented a permanent and standard best-practice protocol for identifying, counseling, and referring individuals to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline (OTH) for coaching support and nicotine replacement therapy.
Application Schools In OKC Now Accepting Applicants
Oklahoma City Public School parents can now apply for the district's application schools. The district said the five schools provide students with diverse educational opportunities. There are admission requirements, and to find out more, click here. The deadline to apply is Feb. 24.
news9.com
Moore Family Turning Old Business Into Childcare Center
A family in Moore is turning an old restaurant into a child care center for their community. The family currently runs a child care center at home, but family members said their community needs one that allows them to care for more kids. "They said 'oh, you can have 60...
chickashatoday.com
CV Tech Medical Program Features Two Sought-After Career Pathways
Not all healthcare professions involve direct patient care. There are jobs available right now in which workers never step foot inside a treatment room. No needles. No blood. Latoya Stiles said that is part of what attracted her to Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Medical Coding Specialist/Patient Account Representative program. A friend recommended it to her.
8-Year-Old Moore Student Sets Records In Speed Stacking
Speed stacking was started in 1999, with the competition side starting in 2006, but 8-year-old Neev has taken the sport to an entirely different level. He’s only been speed-stacking for about a year. “At the beginning, I didn’t like it but then I started getting better and I started...
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
news9.com
Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma
A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
news9.com
Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community
An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Gifts Bracelets To Female Service Members
This Christmas is extra special for some of the women who served our country. Women veterans at Oklahoma State Veterans’ Homes were given a surprise thanks to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Each of the 30 women veterans at the seven homes across Oklahoma were given Rustic Cuff...
kgou.org
Close the year by paying it forward
This is the Manager's Minute. Well, we’re in the last week of 2022. It’s almost time to turn the calendar to 2023. But before we celebrate the new year, we’d like to reflect on the spirit of the season and the importance of helping others. We know...
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Chad Ake
Our Amazing Oklahoman Wednesday night is Chad Ake, perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma City. Ake is an Oklahoma City Fire Department corporal who won the IPL World Powerlifting Championship in Salt Lake CIty, Utah. Ake also won the Olympia Powerlifting Competition in Las Vegas. Congratulations to Chad for winning...
KTUL
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
‘I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,’ Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.
