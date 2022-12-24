ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

kgou.org

Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill

The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Receives $1 Million

In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.
NORMAN, OK
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Hospital recognized for reducing tobacco use among patients

Hospitals Helping Patients Quit (HHPQ), an Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) initiative, recognized 11 hospitals and clinic partners at OHA’s recent Connect 22 annual conference that have achieved notable benchmarks in reducing tobacco use in Oklahoma. These visionary hospitals and clinics have implemented a permanent and standard best-practice protocol for identifying, counseling, and referring individuals to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline (OTH) for coaching support and nicotine replacement therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Moore Family Turning Old Business Into Childcare Center

A family in Moore is turning an old restaurant into a child care center for their community. The family currently runs a child care center at home, but family members said their community needs one that allows them to care for more kids. "They said 'oh, you can have 60...
MOORE, OK
chickashatoday.com

CV Tech Medical Program Features Two Sought-After Career Pathways

Not all healthcare professions involve direct patient care. There are jobs available right now in which workers never step foot inside a treatment room. No needles. No blood.  Latoya Stiles said that is part of what attracted her to Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Medical Coding Specialist/Patient Account Representative program. A friend recommended it to her.
YUKON, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma

A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community

An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
EDMOND, OK
kgou.org

Close the year by paying it forward

This is the Manager's Minute. Well, we’re in the last week of 2022. It’s almost time to turn the calendar to 2023. But before we celebrate the new year, we’d like to reflect on the spirit of the season and the importance of helping others. We know...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Chad Ake

Our Amazing Oklahoman Wednesday night is Chad Ake, perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma City. Ake is an Oklahoma City Fire Department corporal who won the IPL World Powerlifting Championship in Salt Lake CIty, Utah. Ake also won the Olympia Powerlifting Competition in Las Vegas. Congratulations to Chad for winning...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE

