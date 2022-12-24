Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE - NEW YEAR'S SMASH COVERAGE
It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash." We are in Bloomfield, CO at the 1st Bank Center. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. Anthony Pires is on assignment, so I will be doing play by play instead of blogging, so for my opinions, you’ll have to listen to the post show party audio!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE AND DEMO RISES AGAIN, BEST SINCE APRIL
The 12/23 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 566,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.com, up from last week's 464,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.18, up from last week's 0.15. This was their best audience since April. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif vs. Leva Bates & Charisma. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian. *The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne. *Julia Hart vs. Promise Braxton. *Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEW YEAR'S SMASH DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY
AEW will present the final Dynamite of 2022 this week with New Year's Smash from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center on TBS this Wednesday, featuring:. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match Six in Seven Match Series. *Jon Moxley &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM COLORADO
In between Dynamite and Rampage, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came out to do a rap and the "last scissor" of 2022. Tony Khan came out and hyped up the audience, announcing Paul Wight was joining the announcing team tonight for Rampage. AEW Rampage. The announcers are Tony Schiavone, Paul...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEING THE ELITE - CRIMSON CHRISTMAS RECAP
After Dynamite The Elite are starving and they give Brandon their orders for Wendy’s but nobody feels like going. Matt offers to pick up food. At the drive thru his stand in orders. BTE theme song. The stand ins do the typical travel montage for the Bucks. Outside Dynamite,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE HEADLINES, BRAY RETURNS TO THE RING, A BIG MOMENT FOR KARRION KROSS, IC LADDER MATCH & MORE: DETAILED 12/26 WWE IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN REPORT
WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for their annual post-Christmas Holiday Show, a tradition that has run for decades at The World's Most Famous Arena. The show was near sold out, if not 100% sold out with the crowd, mostly families, really enjoying the show. The live event was very much based around making the crowd happy and in that regard, it was an absolute winner of a card. I can see people who will look at the results and scratch their head at the lineup, but in terms of a series of live matches that entertained the audience, WWE had a strong show tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's epic Last Man Standing Match: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Relive Bianca Belair's WrestleMania win over Becky Lynch: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Cody Rhodes lays out plans for 2023: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Logan Paul goes toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: Raw, Dec. 26,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HOLIDAY TOUR HITS ATLANTA TONIGHT
Atlanta, GA - 12/27:. *The Bloodline vs. Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens. *The New Day, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP advertised. PWInsider.com is seeking live reports from all Holiday Tour events this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOTS OF TALENTS JOIN THE TOUR: 12/27 WWE HOLIDAY TOUR IN ATLANTA RESULTS
WWE returned to Atlanta with the following results last night:. *Bobby Lashley pinned Omos with a spear. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch resulted in a no contest when Bayley hit the ring. Lynch sent Bayley into a KOD. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY NOW STREAMING ON PEACOCK, WWE RETURNS TO THE GARDEN TONIGHT, HOLIDAY TOUR KICKS OFF
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row to appear. Columbus, Ohio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 669
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LIST OF AEW STARS, WWE HALL OF FAMERS AND MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRAVEL HEADACHES FOR SMACKDOWN CREW HEADING INTO NYC, PRE-MSG NOTES, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES HEYMAN AND MORE
We are told that the kickoff for today's Holiday Live tour, at least for the Smackdown side, included a lot of travel headaches for WWE talent and staff as flight issues led to some of them being delayed getting to New York City and others being sent to different airports than originally planned in order to salvage their travel issues. Some are still in route.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE SPIKES, BEST AUDIENCE SINCE SEPTEMBER
The 12/23 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX brought in 2,376,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.com. They did a 0.55 in the 18-49 demo. That was up from last week's show, which saw the series bring in 2,191,000 overnight viewers and 0.52 in the 18-49 demo on FOX. This was their...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK FALLING, BOOKER TOLD NOT TO DO THE SPINAROONIE, BISCHOFF ON VINCE RETIRING, EMMA ON HER RETURN AND MORE
The WWE stock closed today at $67.51, down $2.36 a share. The stock has been in a fall lately, as has the overall market. The stock closed at $80.80 a month ago today so it's taken a pretty big hit during the period, down over 16% in that period. It has also given up most of the gains that it made when Vince McMahon "retired" from the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
This Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS will feature the Best of 2022 from the company as well as the reveal of their Year End Awards. We are told there will be a few promos to tease directions for the future, but it will be a mostly retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired before on TV beyond their original PPV airing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRE-SALE TODAY FOR WWE RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, BAUTISTA PRAISED AS BEST WRESTLER TURNED ACTOR AND MORE
There is an ongoing pre-sale for WWE's return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday 3/12 for a Raw and Smackdown Supershow currently at Ticketmaster.com at this link using code WWEMSG. The Bushwhackers' memoir is now out and available for Kindle. It's a great read. Director Rian Johnson is praising Dave...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FOUR TOP STARS MISSED WWE EVENT IN COLUMBUS, OHIO, MORE TRAVEL WOES
Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch all missed last night's Raw live event in Columbus, Ohio. We are told that much like the talents and staff heading to NYC for last night's Smackdown event, the travel into Ohio was a complete nightmare. We are told some talents were arriving very late to the show. Talents from both brands have described this week's travel already as beyond frustrating.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI AS THE CHAMP, ROCK AT MANIA, WRITING A BOOK AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Been reading Nitro off of y’all’s recommendation. Good read. Also watched your appearance on Bischoff’s podcast. Have either Dave or Mike thought of writing a book about their experience basically on the frontline of internet journalism? Or on the evolution of the site as a whole? I’d read it in a heartbeat.
