U.S. Supreme Court temporarily keeps Title 42 immigration program in effect

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is keeping Title 42 in place until the justices can review whether the pandemic-era program should be lifted or continue. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in an order on Monday stayed a lower court’s ruling that would have allowed the program, which was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Trump administration, to expire on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
CDC reinstates COVID-19 testing for flights from China

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will again require airline passengers traveling from China to show a negative COVID-19 test amid a surge in cases after mass protests prompted the Chinese government to relax some draconian containment measures. The requirement, which begins Jan. 5, comes six months after the...
SEATTLE, WA
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
GEORGIA STATE
Forney, TX
Kaufman County's news leader.

