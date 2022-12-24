Read full article on original website
Microbes Can Power Their Growth by Consuming Viruses
Viruses can infect cells, and take them over to produce more viruses. But can viruses serve as a source of nutrition? It seems that, yes, some aquatic microbes are able tocan consume viruses and use them as a source of energy that fuels the microbe's growth. In new research reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), investigators showed that a species of microbe called Halteria, which are ciliates that live in freshwater ecosystems around the world, can survive on a diet of viruses alone; the researchers termed this phenomenon "virovory." The microbes can eat thousands, even a million particles of chloroviruses in a single day, the researchers found.
Antidepressants During Pregnancy May Alter Fetal Brain Development
Antidepressant use and infections during pregnancy may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism in children. The corresponding study was published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are prescribed to 80% of pregnant women who need medication for depression. While they are widely considered...
Stress and the menstrual cycle interact to affect social behavior
We know stress and sex hormones affect neuron signaling and excitability in diverse ways across the brain. Half-measure research approaches have side-stepped this complexity by excluding females from studies. These exclusionary tactics, among others, have contributed to a lack of knowledge regarding women, a population susceptible to anxiety, major depression disorder, and other disorders associated with dopamine signaling.
Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog
Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
Artificial Sweetener Linked to Anxiety
New research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has linked aspartame, a common artificial sweetener, to anxiety-like behavior in mice. The study included mice that were randomly divided into two groups: the first group received plain drinking water while the second group received a solution of water and aspartame equivalent to 8% to 15% of the FDA-recommended daily aspartame intake for humans. The dosage of aspartame continued for 12 weeks; during that time, the behavior, neurotransmitter signaling, and gene expression in the amygdalas of the mice were monitored.
Walnuts help reduce stress in college students
A common image of a typical college student includes long, caffeine fueled nights studying, researching, and writing. All of the work and expectations, coupled with being in a new environment for the first time, can add up over time, putting a lot of stress and anxiety on college students. For example, a survey conducted of 67,000 college students by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that one in four students surveyed had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.
Correcting Genetic Mutations Leading to Heart Disease with CRISPR
Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a serious heart condition that can be caused by many things, though one-third of patients or more have DCM because of a genetic mutation. Scientists have now used the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing tool to correct mutations in a gene called RMB20 that lead to DCM. RBM20, or RNA binding motif protein 20 normally influences the production of many heart proteins. When RBM20 is mutated, it can have a cascading impact on the heart that gradually ruins its contractile function, causing it to enlarge and eventually fail. The only current treatment options are a heart transplant or drugs that can treat the symptoms of the disease.
Simulating weaker electrical pulses for atrial fibrillation treatment
Currently, an estimated five percent of the U.S. population is living with heart arrhythmia conditions, or conditions that cause irregular heartbeats. These conditions include atrial and ventricular fibrillation. If left untreated, these irregular heartbeat conditions can lead to a number of complications, including the formation of blood clots, strokes, and even heart failure.
Shedding LIGHT on the Mechanisms Underlying Severe Asthma
Scientists have discovered that an inflammatory cytokine known as LIGHT is a major factor in the deadly airway damage that can affect people with severe asthma. This research has suggested that such airway damage could be reversed by therapeutics that halt LIGHT, and the molecule could offer a way to treat asthma. The study, which used a mouse model and human tissue, has been reported in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Octopuses shed light on the evolution of intelligent life
Octopuses are long known for being intelligent creatures. These flexible, eight-tentacled creatures, often demonstrate their intelligence through the creative use of tools, the ability to solve problems, and much, much more. But what exactly drives this intelligent behavior?. A team of researchers at Dartmouth College and the Max Delbrück Center...
Can Cannabis Help Improve Autism Symptoms?
There is no known cure for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but there is hope that cannabis-based treatments can minimize the symptoms of the disorder, which will in turn improve the lives of those who have ASD. Parents of children with autism have long extolled the benefits of CBD to help...
