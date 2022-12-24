Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her BirthdayStill UnsolvedAthens, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Judith “Nonnie” Watson
Judith “Nonnie” Watson passed away peacefully at her home on December 26, 2022. Judy was born on September 12, 1939 in East Syracuse, NY to the late Joseph and Marion Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Watson and her grandson, Ryan Watson. Judy is...
accesswdun.com
Jerry K. Thomason
Jerry K. Thomason, age 69 of Gainesville entered rest Tuesday December 27, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. Jerry was born in Anniston, Alabama tom the late Jay & Emily Juanita Ogle Thomason. He worked in several trades but he worked at Mar-Jac Poultry for the longest period of time. He was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Thomason.
accesswdun.com
Martha (Allen) Lester Pittman Pittman
Mrs. Martha (Allen) Lester Pittman, age 94, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Thursday prior to the service. The funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Reverend Dr. Jerry Gill and Reverend Robert Puckett will officiate.
accesswdun.com
Verlin Hoyt Brookshire
Mr. Verlin Hoyt Brookshire, age 94, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Paul Evans will officiate.
accesswdun.com
Brianna N. Bonilla
Brianna N. Bonilla, age 24 of Homer passed away Tuesday December 27, 2022 due to injuries from a car accident. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brianna N. Bonilla. Arrangements will...
accesswdun.com
Linda Joan Ravan
Linda Joan Ravan, age 73, of Clermont, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Mrs. Ravan was born on August 7, 1949, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Paul and Idessa Stringer Parker. She was a retired nurse and a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters and...
accesswdun.com
Crystal Dawn Acker Lopez
Mrs. Crystal Dawn Acker Lopez, 36, of Atlanta, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Randy Phil “Goonie” Bruce
Mr. Randy Phil “Goonie” Bruce, age 69 of Commerce passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Bruce was born in Commerce to the late, Calvin and Louise Chambers Bruce. Mr. Bruce was a meat clerk for Quality Foods. Mr. Bruce is survived by his...
accesswdun.com
Vermon Eugene Banks
Vermon Eugene Banks 83 of Demorest, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Campus after a short illness. Born in Habersham County, Georgia on August 9, 1939, he was a son of the late Richard...
accesswdun.com
Madeleine Irene Lessard
Mrs. Madeleine Irene Lessard, age 91, of Delray Beach, Florida, recently residing in Hoschton, Georgia passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton, surrounded by her family. Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South...
accesswdun.com
Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce wraps up 2022, looks ahead to 2023
Vice President of Economic Development Tim Evans has shed light on the economic successes of 2022 and has shared what is on the horizon for Hall County in the coming years. As the year comes to a close, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce reflects on economic expansion, job production and commercial development spread throughout Hall County. To help bolster the success of 2022, Georgia earned the number-one ranking for its business environment for the ninth year in a row. Hand-in-hand with that is Gainesville-Hall County’s ranking as the Top Job Producing Metropolitan Area in the state. Since 2015, the Chamber’s economic development program has helped 149 new and expanding businesses, adding 8,400 jobs and over $2.4 billion in capital investment.
accesswdun.com
Richard Alvin Batusic
Richard Alvin Batusic, 97, of Chestnut Mountain, Georgia, passed away at his daughter’s home on December 26th. “Dick” was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1925. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he moved to Charleston, West Virginia, in 1940, where he lived until 1999, and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Robert Morris College. He served in the United States army during World War II, landing as part of the Normandy Invasion and liberating Paris. He received the Purple Heart after being wounded at the Hurtgen Forest Battle.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: 63rd Lanierland Tournament gets underway today
The 63rd Lanierland Basketball Tournament will tip off this morning at Cherokee Bluff High School. The fourth-seeded Flowery Branch girls will take on No. 5 Cherokee Bluff at 9 a.m. to get the state's longest-running holiday tournament underway. In one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the tournament, the...
accesswdun.com
63rd Lanierland boys: Bluff survives 2OT to beat Chestatee; NHall advances
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Boston Kersh converted a key offensive rebound in the second overtime for a basket to help Cherokee Bluff escape with a 72-68 win over Chestatee in double-overtime in the first round of the 63rd annual Lanierland Tournament Wednesday at the Cherokee Bluff gym. Kersh scored...
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Lanierland tournament field ready for 63rd edition
The state’s longest-running holiday tournament is set to begin on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff High School. The three-day tournament begins at the Bluff, with Day 2 at Flowery Branch and Day 3 at Chestatee High School. The fourth-seeded Flowery Branch girls will battle No. 5 Cherokee Bluff at 9...
accesswdun.com
GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023
2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
accesswdun.com
Homer woman dead after wreck on Ga. 52 near Woodland Drive
A Homer woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Hall County. The wreck happened in the area of Ga. 52 and Woodland Drive, and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 7:38 a.m. According to authorities, Brianna Bonilla, 24 was driving her Kia Forte...
accesswdun.com
Basketball: A look back at the 62nd Lanierland Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (2021) — With one free throw, East Hall’s Levi Holtzclaw put 11 long years behind the Vikings at the 62nd annual Lanierland Tournament. His free throw with :00.3 seconds left lifted East Hall to a thrilling 62-61 win over Gainesville in the 2021 finals at North Hall. It gave the Vikings their first tournament championship since 2010 -- the program’s longest title drought since the tournament began in 1960 -- and, at the same time, ended the Red Elephants’ five-year reign as champions.
accesswdun.com
Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage
A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Battle of the States once again will feature deep, balanced field
HIAWASSEE, Ga. — If the 2022 edition of the annual Battle of the States tournament is anything like the 2021 finish, fans should buckle up. The Towns County boys and Murphy (NC) girls both won titles on last-second shots in 2021 and a deep 8-team field on both sides this season could provide plenty of fireworks beginning on Wednesday at Towns County High School. Both teams are back to defend their titles for the three-day tournament.
Comments / 0