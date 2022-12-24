Read full article on original website
monroecounty.gov
Statement From Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
The news out of Erie County is awful. I spoke with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz this morning to offer my deepest condolences to all the families who lost loved ones through this terrible storm. Buffalo and Erie County are requesting any mutual aid available. We always stand ready to...
‘We were at the mercy of Mother Nature,’ local officials stress difficulty of storm cleanup
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an update early Monday afternoon, local officials acknowledged the assistance from other cities and counties in the state and stressed the importance of keeping roads clear so plows and other emergency personnel can get through. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Routes 5, 190, 219 and 400 remain closed, but stated the […]
Niagara County mobilizing fire departments to assist stranded drivers as storm shifts north
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The situation in Niagara County Saturday morning quickly deteriorated as the lake effect snow shifted north. Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 2 On Your Side that all county fire departments have been called to their halls to assist with a variety issues.
WHEC TV-10
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
Man seriously injured after shooting on Avondale Park
Officers said that, when they arrived, they located the victim, who was shot at least once in his lower body.
Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard
The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
wutv29.com
Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans
A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
WHEC TV-10
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by pick-up truck on Lake Ave.
Police added she was taken to Strong Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lights back on for most residents after peak of 40,000 homes without power
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
Rochester recognizes work of 100-year-old woman on birthday with proclamation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Rochester resident Rosa Wims turned 100 years old. To celebrate, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented Wims with a Proclamation alongside City Councilmember Mitch Gruber. Evans said Wims has done a lot of great things in her life for the Rochester Community. She was one of the first Black licensed professional […]
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
One dead and another hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning
According to police, the home was overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old man was found dead inside.
13 WHAM
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson overflows as Friday’s storm hits (video)
MID-HUDSON – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
13 WHAM
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
