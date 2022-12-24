ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakeconroe.com

Montgomery County Class 6A boys soccer preview

This post contains all the content from The Courier article. To view the full post with images, click the link below. May require a subscription. https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/montgomery-county-boys-soccer-6a-17679541.php. Here is a team-by-team preview of the Class 6A boys soccer teams in Montgomery County. All of them will play in District 13-6A. Information...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
lakeconroe.com

Shenandoah lands Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery first locations in Montgomery County

This post contains all the content from The Courier article. To view the full post with images, click the link below. May require a subscription. https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Shenandoah-lands-Graze-Craze-Surreal-Creamery-17674312.php. The Shenandoah City Council approved special use permits that will bring two new franchise locations of Graze Craze and Surreal Creamery to the community.
SHENANDOAH, TX
lakeconroe.com

Commissioner James Noack to represent Montgomery County in public health transition

This post contains all the content from The Courier article. To view the full post with images, click the link below. May require a subscription. https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Noack-represent-county-public-health-transition-17674546.php. Montgomery County commissioners have appointed Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack to represent the panel as the county takes over the Montgomery County Public Health...

