ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jan. 6 committee releases 46 more interview transcripts from probe

By Will Steakin, Olivia Rubin, Katherine Faulders,, John Santucci, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFZx4_0jtmBdZl00

WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday released its latest batch of transcripts from interviews conducted during the probe.

The 46 transcripts, available on the committee's website, include the panel's interviews with former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

The transcripts show that Trump called McEnany days after she received her subpoena to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, according to McEnany's testimony.

But McEnany told investigators she ignored the call.

"I believe, shortly after I was subpoenaed, I received a call from President Trump, but I did not answer the call," she said, according to the transcripts. "As I noted to the committee, I have not spoken with him since being subpoenaed. But that's all to the best of my recollection. I might have received another text I'm forgetting about."

In its voluminous final report released late Thursday night, the committee said they are aware of "multiple efforts by President Trump to contact Select Committee witnesses," and that the Justice Department is aware of at least one of those circumstances.

McEnany said she also received a text from General Keith Kellogg and Trump ally Kash Patel after being subpoenaed, and had a phone call with former Trump aide Stephen Miller.

Ivanka Trump, in her testimony, repeatedly told the committee that she could not recall or remember the answers to their questions about her actions and conversations on Jan. 6 -- including those with her father.

According to the transcripts, the phrase "don't recall," "don't remember," or "don't know" came up more than 300 times amongst her and investigators while she was being interviewed.

Committee members at times appeared skeptical about some of Ivanka's responses, including when she claimed she never discussed the events of Jan. 6 with her husband, Jared Kushner, as they returned home from the White House that night.

"You just lived through what is understandably very -- as you've explained, an experience that I think was incredibly traumatic," committee vice chair Liz Cheney pressed her at one point. "You'd been directly involved in that. It was exceedingly intense. And you haven't talked to your husband about it since?"

"Ivanka Trump was not as forthcoming as ... others about President Trump's conduct," the committee noted in its summary report released earlier in the week. "Indeed, Ivanka Trump's Chief of Staff Julie Radford had a more specific recollection of Ivanka Trump's actions and statements."

According to the testimony of former White House communications director Hope Hicks, days after the attack on the Capitol she was asked by Trump if Jan 6. was "as bad as everyone says it was?" Hicks told him yes, she testified.

Following Jan. 6, Hicks said she texted a colleague regarding Trump: "In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn't include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter."

Other interviewees whose transcripts were released Friday include former attorney general Bill Barr, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, Trump-backed attorney Sidney Powell, and Marc Short, who was chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

Friday's release followed the release of three dozen interview transcripts over the last week.

Among those witnesses whose testimony was released earlier this week are former President Donald Trump's one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Infowars host Alex Jones, onetime Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, and Trump-backed attorneys John Eastman and Jenna Ellis.

Most of those transcripts contained responses from the witnesses invoking their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The committee's final report, the culmination of its 17-month probe, called on Congress to consider barring Trump from holding further office for leading what it called a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin reveals diagnosis of ‘curable’ lymphoma

WASHINGTON — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with “a serious but curable form of cancer.”. Raskin, 60, who has served as a representative in Maryland’s 8th congressional district since 2017, was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma. The congressman led the second impeachment of President Donald Trump and is a member of the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6. 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported.
MARYLAND STATE
KRMG

NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
KRMG

Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu allies' anti-LGBTQ remarks

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s largest medical center and health care workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses. It was part of a broader...
KRMG

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country's navy. “We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia's 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.
KRMG

Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday warned anew Ukraine that it must demilitarize, threatening further military action and falsely accusing Kyiv and the West of fueling the war that started with Moscow's invasion. Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Ukraine’s military chief, Gen....
KRMG

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

White House confident about economic recovery in 2023

WASHINGTON — Despite the ongoing turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the shock of war in Eastern Europe, the American economy is in sound health, top Biden administration economist Jared Bernstein asserted in an end-of-year interview with Yahoo News. The upcoming year may not be one of blockbuster...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy