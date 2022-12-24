ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Former Rowley Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations

A former Rowley police officer is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct, the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Daily Voice. The officer retired in May, 2022 after three decades of policing, but was recently working as a special officer when allegation…
ROWLEY, MA
NECN

Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says

A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
LOWELL, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
WATERTOWN, MA
Yahoo Sports

Norfolk DA: Seven men indicted in killing of Quincy man

QUINCY ‒ Seven men, including the son of a convicted murderer, have been indicted on murder charge in the Aug. 18 shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, of Quincy, at a Crown Colony apartment complex, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. The grand jury handed up the indictments...
QUINCY, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
NECN

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
DOUGLAS, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
CHELSEA, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy