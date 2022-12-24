Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose: Police
A body found in Beverly is thought to be the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department told Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police …
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department mourns loss of “beloved Lorie Vieira”
“Please join Chief Levesque and the members of Dartmouth Police Department as we mourn the loss of our beloved Lorie Vieira, who passed away on Christmas Eve after a prolonged period of declining health. Prior to her retirement in 2022, Lorie worked as a clerk at DPD for 24 years.
Wilmington Apple
Resident Raising Funds To Install Memorial Plaque At Walking Trail To Honor Wilmington Fallen Hero Jack Maguire
WILMINGTON, MA — At the 2022 Annual Town Meeting, residents unanimously supported a measure to name and dedicate a walking trail at Hathaway Acres in memory of John “Jack” Maguire, a Wilmington resident and Woburn Police Officer who was fatally shot responding to a robbery on December 26, 2010.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
Former Rowley Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations
A former Rowley police officer is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct, the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Daily Voice. The officer retired in May, 2022 after three decades of policing, but was recently working as a special officer when allegation…
NECN
Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says
A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering sons in 2018
BROCKTON, Mass. — After a nine-day trial, Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday. Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons multiple times after...
Bail Revoked For Suspected Boston Crack Dealer As Prosecutor Focuses On Mass And Cass Area: DA
A Boston man arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling crack in the 'Mass and Cass' area had his bail revoked from a previous case, authorities said. Robert Smith, 56, is charged with distribution of a Class B substance (crack cocaine), second offense, the Suffolk County District A…
msonewsports.com
Northeast Metro Tech Senior Sebastian Cadavid Recognized as Heart saver Hero – Administered CPR in Saugus
WAKEFIELD — When Northeast senior Sebastian Cadavid walked into the Wendy’s in Saugus for a Biggie Bag last summer, he didn’t expect he’d wind up with a citation for saving a life, but that’s exactly what happened. Cadavid was recognized this fall by the American...
Sharon police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle
Sharon police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night. According to the Sharon Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Main Street and Bay Berry drive at 8:43 p.m. Police erected barricades at opposite ends of the road. Traffic will be detoured...
Watertown News
Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
Boston 18-year-old Michael Collins, Jr. identified as man shot, killed Friday
An 18-year-old Boston man has been identified by police as the person shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Friday night, officials said. Michael Collins, Jr., a Dorchester resident, was shot around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the corner of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, according to the Boston Police Department.
Yahoo Sports
Norfolk DA: Seven men indicted in killing of Quincy man
QUINCY ‒ Seven men, including the son of a convicted murderer, have been indicted on murder charge in the Aug. 18 shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, of Quincy, at a Crown Colony apartment complex, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. The grand jury handed up the indictments...
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
NECN
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court...
Comments / 0