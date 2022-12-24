ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lauren Brown
4d ago

culinary is a joke. people wake up. they only care about getting new dues paying members. then they do not care about you once you are paying your monthly dues. it has been that way for over 41 years. I know personally. WAKE UP VEGAS.

8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 12:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
8newsnow.com

Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas

Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
Americajr.com

Hotel prices are rising for CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas — The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, returns to Las Vegas from Jan. 5 – 8, 2023. There will also be a media day called CES Unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Thousands of media and attendees will be flying into southern Nevada from all...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a chance a warrant for a traffic infraction in your name may no longer be an issue. In compliance with a new law relating to minor traffic violations, the city of Las Vegas Municipal Court announced Wednesday nearly 35,000 active warrants have been quashed - or voided - along with the fees associated.
Fox5 KVVU

Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of thousands of revelers will once again ring in the new year in Sin City. Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
Eater

These Were Our Go-To Las Vegas Restaurants in 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the restaurants they found themselves in again and again.
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 …. North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
pvtimes.com

Late night fire destroys south-end home

One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded en masse to the doublewide manufactured home just after 11 p.m., to what Fire Chief Scott Lewis termed a “high-risk” fully-involved structure fire with multiple exposures on the property, including trees and vehicles.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
