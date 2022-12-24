Read full article on original website
How to Make a Successful Error Monitoring Strategy
Customers have little tolerance for errors in web, mobile, and desktop applications. According to Riverbed, 80% of enterprises say a slowdown to a mission-critical application would have a moderate to severe impact on overall business performance. As a result, it's critical for software development teams to have an error monitoring strategy in place.
Data Loaders in a GraphQL Server
What is common between GraphQL and OOP design patterns? They seem pretty cool at first, but then you realise it’s an overkill most of the time. Other times - they will be a lifesaver. In order for GraphQL to be a lifesaver you really need to understand how to...
What I Do with Notion as a Software Developer
I have spent a lot of time watching a lot of Notion content on Youtube and I even read a bit of the Notion API Documentation to see if there’s any way I can integrate Notion into my existing workflow. Ever since I discovered Notion, it has become a productive tool I use almost every day.
A product manager’s 64 insights from 2022
No part of this article was written by an AI, just a flawed human…. This is the first year I’ve worried I will lose my job to a machine. My solution? Work while you can. I know that sounds kind of obvious, but it’s really the only thing I can think to do.
Bugsnag Beginners' Series: Part 1 - Error Inbox
So, whether you’re logging into the Bugsnag Dashboard for the first time or have already created several projects, this series will help you develop a strong foundation for using Bugsnag efficiently and effectively. Let’s kick things off by talking about one of the essential pages in Bugsnag, the Bugsnag...
A Guide to Using the Permit Function of the DAI Stablecoin
You are already aware that executing transactions on the Ethereum network (including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism) requires #Gas fees. Now when the price of the Native Token is “affordable”, there is not much noise around gas fee; however, as soon as the price of the Native Token starts climbing your Twitter feeds will be filled with the high gas fee hue and cry. For obvious reasons.
10 Emerging Technology Trends in Healthcare for 2023 and Beyond
The healthcare industry, like many others, thrives on the use of new technologies. Admittedly, factors like COVID-19, lockdown measures, and even breakthroughs in adjacent or parallel industries have sped up revolutionary medical practices. While the emerging healthcare technology trends lay the groundwork for future developments, the growing preference for accessible, high-quality medical care drives their expansion. These trends also impact how we diagnose, prevent, and treat diseases. Hence, we must stay on top of them as we move forward. So, what are the current healthcare trends?
5 Docker Desktop Alternatives
For Windows and macOS users, Docker Desktop has been the main way to use Docker containers for many years. While it remains a viable and usable option for hobbyists and small development teams, recent pricing changes for larger user bases sent people looking for alternatives. I am not looking to replace Docker Desktop myself, but I was interested in trying the alternatives and seeing how they compared.
How Much Does it Cost to Develop a Health App?
Having doubts about whether your mHealth application idea has potential, and unsure if it’s worth its high healthcare app development costs?. The good news is that customers are willing to download and use medical apps. Let’s take a look at statistics. Samsung Health app hit 3.15 million downloads in September 2022, while the Indian COVID-19 contact-tracing and self-assessment solution, Aarogya Setu, surpassed 100 million downloads within 40 days since its launch.
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
My Top 3 Regex Tools
A regular expression - short regex - is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern. Regexes are commonly used to search for and manipulate text. For example, you can search for all the occurrences of a particular word in a document, or replace all the occurrences of a certain character with another character. The ability to search for patterns in text, rather than just fixed strings of characters, makes regex very useful for a wide variety of tasks, such as data validation and text processing.
LastPass Confirms Hackers Stole Encrypted Password Vaults... Four Months Ago
Keeping track of all our passwords is a hard thing, especially because it’s a bad practice to re-utilize them across multiple accounts, they also must be strong and hard to guess. Our best solution is to use a password manager, this way we can get strong and hard-to-guess passwords and we avoid the hassle of memorizing all of them (which btw I can’t), they are all in one place, but what happens if your password manager has a security breach and your passwords vault gets leaked? That happened four months ago, and they are only telling you now.
How I Made Programming Flashcards A Thing
Three years ago, one cold evening, I began to think that just programming and occasionally writing about it was not enough for me. I wanted to find an idea for a new project that would combine my two main passions: programming and writing about programming. I've been working as a programmer on a daily basis for sixteen years.
Asking ChatGPT to Recommend a Graphic Card
What is ChatGPT? Before jumping to our topic, we can look at how ChatGPT introduces itself:. "ChatGPT is a large language model that was trained by OpenAI. It is designed to be able to generate human-like text in response to prompts given to it, and it is capable of doing so in a variety of different styles and formats. It is based on the GPT-3 (Generative Pretrained Transformer 3) architecture, which is a type of machine learning model that uses deep learning algorithms to generate text. ChatGPT is designed to be able to generate conversational text that is similar to what a human might say in response to a given prompt, making it well-suited for applications such as chatbots and natural language processing tasks."
Community-led Marketing for Product Growth
Community-led marketing refers to the use of communities, often centered around a particular product or brand, to drive growth, insight gathering and impactful engagement. In the digital age, these communities can take many forms, including online forums, social media groups, and even in-person meetups. By fostering a sense of belonging and connection among users, these communities can serve as powerful marketing channels and help drive product growth.
The Growth Marketing Revolution
It was a typical Tuesday afternoon at the startup's offices when Jane, the CEO, called an emergency meeting. The company had been struggling to gain traction and reach its target audience, and Jane was desperate for a solution. As the team gathered in the conference room, Jane explained that she...
The Future of Growth Marketing: Predictions and Trends for 2023 and Beyond
Growth marketing is a strategic approach to marketing that focuses on driving sustainable and scalable growth for a business. It involves using data, experimentation, and continuous optimization to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth. As the world becomes increasingly digital, growth marketing is becoming an essential tool for businesses...
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 3 Results Announced!
Keeping the holiday spirit alive, here we are with more prizes for our fantastic community 🎁. 🎁 Round 3 results of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest by mParticle and HackerNoon are now live!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are...
Navigating the Challenges of Learning OOPs Principles
Jay and Jane are college students and Jane is assigned as the programming mentor for some of the first year students by the Academics department. Jay has just joined the college and is struggling with his programming course, one day Jane finds Jay with frustration and starts a conversation. Jack...
The Noonification: The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies (12/27/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies. By @techtweeter...
