What is ChatGPT? Before jumping to our topic, we can look at how ChatGPT introduces itself:. "ChatGPT is a large language model that was trained by OpenAI. It is designed to be able to generate human-like text in response to prompts given to it, and it is capable of doing so in a variety of different styles and formats. It is based on the GPT-3 (Generative Pretrained Transformer 3) architecture, which is a type of machine learning model that uses deep learning algorithms to generate text. ChatGPT is designed to be able to generate conversational text that is similar to what a human might say in response to a given prompt, making it well-suited for applications such as chatbots and natural language processing tasks."

2 DAYS AGO