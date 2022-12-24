Read full article on original website
Related
Community-led Marketing for Product Growth
Community-led marketing refers to the use of communities, often centered around a particular product or brand, to drive growth, insight gathering and impactful engagement. In the digital age, these communities can take many forms, including online forums, social media groups, and even in-person meetups. By fostering a sense of belonging and connection among users, these communities can serve as powerful marketing channels and help drive product growth.
Thriving in the Modern Market; How to Reach the Next Generation of Buyers
How exactly do you sell to a market that refuses to lend you a listening ear? Once upon a time when you needed to buy something you had to get up, go to an actual store, pick up what you wanted and pay with cash nowadays to purchase the necessities to stay alive you could just order it from any of the available online stores which although is convenient for the buyer makes it harder for new products to make a name whilst further cementing those of established companies.
10 Emerging Technology Trends in Healthcare for 2023 and Beyond
The healthcare industry, like many others, thrives on the use of new technologies. Admittedly, factors like COVID-19, lockdown measures, and even breakthroughs in adjacent or parallel industries have sped up revolutionary medical practices. While the emerging healthcare technology trends lay the groundwork for future developments, the growing preference for accessible, high-quality medical care drives their expansion. These trends also impact how we diagnose, prevent, and treat diseases. Hence, we must stay on top of them as we move forward. So, what are the current healthcare trends?
What Will VC Investment Look Like in the Year Ahead?
The crises of 2022, which came in the form of geopolitical instability, economic recession, and inflation, have taken a toll on the venture capital investment market, which now has to function in an extremely unpredictable and volatile environment. This comes as a heavy blow for investors and founders alike, especially after 2021, a very prolific year that saw a surge in VC deals, exits, and valuations. As VC investors now exercise increased caution in closing financing deals, global VC funding volumes plummeted by almost 60% compared to Q4 in 2021. While VC investment levels will certainly take time to bounce back, and the economic uncertainty persists, it is nonetheless worth exploring new VC funding trends for 2023 to shed light on where to search for opportunities and promising deals in the upcoming year.
Cost of goods keeps rising, with major rewards programs following suit
Despite the price hikes, Americans appear unwilling to make major cutbacks on discretionary spending, for now.
Data Loaders in a GraphQL Server
What is common between GraphQL and OOP design patterns? They seem pretty cool at first, but then you realise it’s an overkill most of the time. Other times - they will be a lifesaver. In order for GraphQL to be a lifesaver you really need to understand how to...
A product manager’s 64 insights from 2022
No part of this article was written by an AI, just a flawed human…. This is the first year I’ve worried I will lose my job to a machine. My solution? Work while you can. I know that sounds kind of obvious, but it’s really the only thing I can think to do.
What I Do with Notion as a Software Developer
I have spent a lot of time watching a lot of Notion content on Youtube and I even read a bit of the Notion API Documentation to see if there’s any way I can integrate Notion into my existing workflow. Ever since I discovered Notion, it has become a productive tool I use almost every day.
A Guide to Using the Permit Function of the DAI Stablecoin
You are already aware that executing transactions on the Ethereum network (including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism) requires #Gas fees. Now when the price of the Native Token is “affordable”, there is not much noise around gas fee; however, as soon as the price of the Native Token starts climbing your Twitter feeds will be filled with the high gas fee hue and cry. For obvious reasons.
6 Best Rust Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
In the age of computers, good programming is timeless. Some of the most popular programming languages of the modern day have been in use for decades. Even so, new languages continue to be developed in the hopes of expanding the tools programmers can use. One such language is Rust, which was developed relatively recently to help developers create programs without worrying about their security.
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
How I Made Programming Flashcards A Thing
Three years ago, one cold evening, I began to think that just programming and occasionally writing about it was not enough for me. I wanted to find an idea for a new project that would combine my two main passions: programming and writing about programming. I've been working as a programmer on a daily basis for sixteen years.
Why Regenerative Finance (Re-Fi) is Essential for Addressing the Climate Crisis
The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity today. From devastating natural disasters and sea level rise to the loss of biodiversity and the disruption of ecosystems, the impacts of climate change are already being felt around the world. Urgent action is needed to address this crisis and transition to a more sustainable and equitable future.
6 Code Optimization Tips For Building Email Templates
Today I want to talk about the code that we are writing for our LLazyEmail project right now. To get more details, you can read my previous articles about this topic. As I want to improve our generator for email templates, we started to work on the third email template that we will include in our generator.
Decoding Overflow And Underflow Vulnerability in Smart Contracts
We’ll understand overflow and underflow vulnerability of solidity by Solving Ethernaut’sTOKEN Challenge. If you haven’t solved the Ethernaut Challenges already, but are planning to try it out, this might be a spoiler. Come back after solving the Token Challenge. When it comes to smart contracts, even a...
How to Quickly Build an Admin Panel With Rails7 and Infold
Rails engineers, what do you do when creating an admin panel or internal tool? One way is to use a RubyGem such as ActiveAdmin, but I’ve encountered a few problems with this approach. It's hard to customize with DSL. Sometimes I can’t achieve the required functionality. The design...
How Much Does it Cost to Develop a Health App?
Having doubts about whether your mHealth application idea has potential, and unsure if it’s worth its high healthcare app development costs?. The good news is that customers are willing to download and use medical apps. Let’s take a look at statistics. Samsung Health app hit 3.15 million downloads in September 2022, while the Indian COVID-19 contact-tracing and self-assessment solution, Aarogya Setu, surpassed 100 million downloads within 40 days since its launch.
The Noonification: The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies (12/27/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies. By @techtweeter...
Navigating the Challenges of Learning OOPs Principles
Jay and Jane are college students and Jane is assigned as the programming mentor for some of the first year students by the Academics department. Jay has just joined the college and is struggling with his programming course, one day Jane finds Jay with frustration and starts a conversation. Jack...
Bugsnag Beginners' Series: Part 1 - Error Inbox
So, whether you’re logging into the Bugsnag Dashboard for the first time or have already created several projects, this series will help you develop a strong foundation for using Bugsnag efficiently and effectively. Let’s kick things off by talking about one of the essential pages in Bugsnag, the Bugsnag...
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0