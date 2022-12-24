Read full article on original website
Related
Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Several places around the world have imposed curbs on travellers from China amid a COVID-19 surge after Beijing relaxed strict "zero-COVID" measures. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections.
Analysis-Modi's popularity key to selling cut in food aid ahead of Indian elections
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to effectively halve food rations to the poor ahead of state polls next year and a general election in 2024 is fiscally sound, but politically much depends on whether the charismatic leader can sell it to voters.
Slipping over Mexico border, migrants get the jump on U.S. court ruling
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico Dec 28 (Reuters) - Even before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday opted to keep in place a measure aimed at deterring border crossings, hundreds of migrants in northern Mexico were taking matters into their own hands to slip into the United States.
