brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Native Spence Named 2022 Austinite of the Year
Brownwood native Roy Spence, Jr. has been named the 2022 “Austinite of the Year” by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The annual award recognizes a leader in business and civic affairs in the Austin area. Spence grew up in Brownwood, and after graduating from Brownwood High School in...
Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill ready to go to work in Austin
DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill was able to enjoy a laidback and relaxed experience on National Signing Day. The five-star linebacker from Denton Ryan made his commitment to the Longhorns official the week before making for a low-pressure signing ceremony. With the formalities out of the way, Hill is ready to go to work when he enrolls in a few weeks.
post-register.com
Martin Silva Ramirez
Martin Silva Ramirez passed away on December 22, 2022, in Austin, TX, he was born in Dolores Hidalgo Guanajuato, Mexico to Toribio Silva Barcenas and Eufrosina Ramirez Hernandez on February 23, 1958. Martin worked in construction as laborer. He loved barbecuing for family, playing his guitar and listening to his...
CW33 NewsFix
Chris Beard’s fiancée said he didn’t strangle her, doesn’t ‘refute’ that he acted in self-defense
AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — In a statement to the Associated Press, the fiancée of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard said he didn’t strangle her and never wanted to press charges against him. Through her attorney, Randi Trew made her first public comments Friday since the Dec....
'We wanted to see that river parade': Flight cancellations may ensure burnt orange crowd at Valero Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — As Southwest Airlines cancels flights across the country, football fans are scrambling to find new transportation to San Antonio for the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Washington Huskies will play the Texas Longhorns in the bowl's 30th iteration. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Bronwyn Wyrsch,...
Texas offense to have much different look in Alamo Bowl
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is getting ready to face Washington in the Alamo Bowl and the roster will look a tad different, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Although the Longhorns will still have Quinn Ewers under center as starting quarterback, the backfield will be missing two of their top guns. Roschon Johnson […]
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
Marcus Carr Erupts for 41 Points, Longhorns Cruise Past Texas A&M-Commerce
Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had the best performance of his collegiate career in Tuesday's win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
myaggienation.com
Sister of late A&M student Tanner Hoang commits to play soccer for Aggies
Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang. The junior at Flower Mound High School did so Monday by committing to play soccer at Texas A&M, where her brother attended before he was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin. “After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to...
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
Texas A&M Student Who Vanished on Day of Graduation Is Found Dead in Austin
Tanner Hoang had last been seen on Dec. 16 Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead in Austin on Saturday after last being seen on Dec. 16. The body of Hoang, 22, was found in the Pennybacker Bridge area on Loop 360, a spokesperson for the family announced on social media. A cause of death was not given, but the spokesperson noted that no foul play is suspected. "This is not the outcome that we have all been praying for, but on this Christmas Eve, Tanner is now...
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Austin
Visitors and residents in Central Texas are fortunate because, despite the region’s high temperatures, it has one of the state’s greatest networks of rivers and lakes. These extensive networks also contain some absolutely incredible swimming holes. It would be a pity not to utilize them during the hottest...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Scenic Pass, a New-Home Community in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Scenic Pass, a new, single-family home community in Austin. Scenic Pass is located near Highway 71, US-290 and Loop 1 for an easy commute to downtown Austin and area employers, including NXP ® Semiconductors and Advanced Micro Devices. Residents will enjoy the close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Austin. The community is also near Lake Travis, Lake Austin and Ladybird Lake for a variety of outdoor recreation and Barton Creek Country Club™ and Grey Rock Golf Club for golfing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005056/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Scenic Pass, a new-home community in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
2022 roundup: 13 dining features from Georgetown
Brix and Ale launched a new fall 2022 menu. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 13 restaurants in the Georgetown area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year. January: Juan & Lupe’s Kitchen: Family-run restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare.
