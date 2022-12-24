Actor, singer and musician Eleri Ward is a most unlikely pandemic success story. Currently riding a meteoric rise to acclaim and stardom, Ms. Ward’s burgeoning career is a product of The Pause -the pandemic shutdown of New York in 2020. With performing or auditioning possibilities, the young performer began developing folk/pop guitar arrangements of songs by the late Stephen Sondheim, recording them in a home studio in her closet. With her help of a beautiful voice, a thoughtful approach to the source material, and her gorgeous, expressive eyes, her TikTok page went viral, quickly building a huge fan base. Along her journey, Sondheim himself heard and heartily approved her songs, and singer Josh Groban was sufficiently impressed to invite Ms. Ward to open for him on his next tour.

