Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
New Year's gnome search launching in January in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — You know the saying: There's "gnome" place like Minnesota in the winter. Well, maybe that's not exactly what people say. But this January, St. Louis Park is launching a city-wide scavenger hunt that'll get you outside all month long. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, the...
fox9.com
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
Eater
The Most Exciting — Or Infuriating — Twin Cities Restaurant Trends of 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the year’s most exciting — or infuriating — trends in the local restaurant scene. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas
Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!. According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket. But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central...
fox9.com
Remembering George Musser: Family asks people to place red ribbons to honor him
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of George Musser, who was found dead after going missing in Stillwater, asks people to place red ribbons to honor the 20-year-old man. A post in the Remember George Musser Facebook group on Tuesday asks people to place the ribbons on their homes or businesses to show Musser's family support and honor Musser. People are also asked to wear the color red.
KARE
Winter activities to do around the Twin Cities this week
The warming centers at four Minneapolis Parks and Rec ice rinks are back open. Starting Tuesday, all rinks will be available with their holiday hours.
minnesotamonthly.com
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond
Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
Family Owned Local Cafe Closing After 17 Years in Business
Anytime I see something like this it makes me sad. Especially when it's a small, family owned local business. There is a sign posted in the Granite Edge Cafe in Rockville stating that after 17 years... almost two decades in business, they will be closing after December 31st. A recent...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Minneapolis artist's trailer stolen, with about 100 of her pieces of art still inside
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis woman says years of work were taken from her after her art trailer was stolen during a recent snowstorm. A long-time artist, Anna Metcalfe said thieves took her trailer out of her driveway."I took a pottery class when I was in high school actually, at a local community college where I grew up, and just completely fell in love with it," Metcalfe said. Metcalfe never imagined that art could turn into a career. But in a sense, that's what happened. She calls herself a public engagement artist, and one of her biggest projects was loading up...
KARE
New book looks at how to navigate Alzheimer's and dementia
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Author Myrna Marofsky released a book sharing personal stories while caring for her husband Larry throughout his battle with dementia. The book, titled "To The Last Dance: A Partner's Story of Living and Loving Through Dementia," details some of Marofsky's personal experiences as a wife, mother and grandmother.
Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations
AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
fox9.com
Rogers woman receives kidney in a paired match donation chain
Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Car ends up on top of huge pile of snow in Minneapolis
During the snowstorm that spread across the U.S., a mystery emerged in Minneapolis. How is it that a car ended up on top of a big pile of snow?. Neighbors and locals were puzzled, but say it would only happen in Minneapolis.
Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure after leaving Stillwater bar
Exposure to extreme cold is likely what killed George Musser, the Stillwater 20-year-old who was reported missing on Dec. 24 and found dead in Bayport Township on Christmas night. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Musser left Brian's Bar & Grill in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. He...
