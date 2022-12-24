Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
kyweathercenter.com
Gusty Winds Usher In A Mild and Wet Pattern
Good afternoon, everyone. Much milder winds are blowing out there today as we flip the pattern over the next week or so. This mild pattern also turns wet with even the chance for strong thunderstorms early next week. The winds leading the milder charge can really crank tonight into Thursday....
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changing the Pattern to Wet
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are FINALLY coming out of the deep freeze and we’re going into a pattern that looks really wet to close out 2022 and to start 2023. We have a lot of rain coming before winter crashes back in. Speaking of winter, we are coming...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another light snowmaker will pass through our skies before the big thaw. A system will pass through our skies with some light snow. It won’t bring much to the area but it could be just enough to stick on the roads and cause things to become slick in spots. It will be hard to tell a difference between snow that has already fallen and new snow accumulating on top of that.
whvoradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon For Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon as a round of snow is creating slick roads this morning. A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Monday Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak weather maker will continue to spark snow showers and flurries through Tuesday morning. Warmer and drier weather arrives by Wednesday. We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, into the weekend, as highs warm to around 60. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey.
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Light Snow To Start The Week
Good Monday to one and all. We are coming off a harsh Christmas weekend and we are still tracking some snow. Light snow is working through here and bringing another day of tricky travel. This is the last of the winter for a bit as we have a very soggy break on the way.
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
kbsi23.com
Western Kentucky residents under National Weather Service advisement
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A cold front will will sweep through the region tonight, according to a Monday afternoon report issued by the National Weather Service. Light now, with accumulations of up to one inch are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall to to the...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Crews Prepare For Another Round Of Snow Overnight
After getting a brief break from their snow-fighting efforts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing to respond to another round of winter weather overnight into Monday. An overnight clipper system could drop an inch or more of additional snow on parts of the region. The KYTC District...
kyweathercenter.com
Merry Christmas Weather and More Snow Ahead
Good Sunday and Merry Christmas, everyone. Our brutally cold and harsh winter pattern will begin to ease up in the coming days, but not before dumping a little more snow on the region. That comes from a clipper dropping in from the northwest. For many of us, we have our...
WKYT 27
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
houstonherald.com
Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening
The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
KFVS12
KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin Perfect Place To Ring In The New Year This Winter
Looking for a cozy cabin to get away to during this cold winter break? We've found a dreamy Kentucky cabin that is something out of a magical dream. The Enchanted Forest Luxury Cabin at Rough River Lake is perfect for any family whether you like roughing it or want more of an upscale vacation stay.
Comments / 4