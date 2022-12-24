ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
LEXINGTON, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Gusty Winds Usher In A Mild and Wet Pattern

Good afternoon, everyone. Much milder winds are blowing out there today as we flip the pattern over the next week or so. This mild pattern also turns wet with even the chance for strong thunderstorms early next week. The winds leading the milder charge can really crank tonight into Thursday....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changing the Pattern to Wet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are FINALLY coming out of the deep freeze and we’re going into a pattern that looks really wet to close out 2022 and to start 2023. We have a lot of rain coming before winter crashes back in. Speaking of winter, we are coming...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another light snowmaker will pass through our skies before the big thaw. A system will pass through our skies with some light snow. It won’t bring much to the area but it could be just enough to stick on the roads and cause things to become slick in spots. It will be hard to tell a difference between snow that has already fallen and new snow accumulating on top of that.
LEXINGTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon For Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon as a round of snow is creating slick roads this morning. A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Monday Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak weather maker will continue to spark snow showers and flurries through Tuesday morning. Warmer and drier weather arrives by Wednesday. We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, into the weekend, as highs warm to around 60. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Light Snow To Start The Week

Good Monday to one and all. We are coming off a harsh Christmas weekend and we are still tracking some snow. Light snow is working through here and bringing another day of tricky travel. This is the last of the winter for a bit as we have a very soggy break on the way.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

West Kentucky Crews Prepare For Another Round Of Snow Overnight

After getting a brief break from their snow-fighting efforts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing to respond to another round of winter weather overnight into Monday. An overnight clipper system could drop an inch or more of additional snow on parts of the region. The KYTC District...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Merry Christmas Weather and More Snow Ahead

Good Sunday and Merry Christmas, everyone. Our brutally cold and harsh winter pattern will begin to ease up in the coming days, but not before dumping a little more snow on the region. That comes from a clipper dropping in from the northwest. For many of us, we have our...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
LEXINGTON, KY
houstonherald.com

Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
KENTUCKY STATE

