Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany
If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
newyorkalmanack.com
A Special Christmas At Saratoga County’s Poorhouse
The county’s original poor house was a modified farmhouse that had been purchased from Hugh Hawkins in 1826 and sat where the current county jail and animal shelter are today in the Town of Milton. With the influx of people to the county throughout the 19th-century, the poor house...
Local band awarded top wedding professional in 2022
Local band, Funk Evolution, has been honored as one of the top 3% wedding professionals for 2022. WeddingWire and The Knot recognize Funk Evolution based off feedback they receive from past bridal clients in recent WeddingWire awards.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! If you're looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year's Eve events happening around the Capital Region.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
theupstater.com
Countdown of Top 5 Stories of 2022: Number 4
RAVENA-COEYMANS — Today we continue the countdown of the top 5 local stories of 2022. The Ravena News-Herald looked at the top stories of the year, those that drew the highest numbers of readers to our website and Facebook page, or that had the greatest impact on the community and its residents.
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox
Joe's Township Tavern officially opened at 1412 Township Road in Knox on Friday. The tavern is currently only open for take-out.
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
WNYT
Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching
A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
WKTV
SQSPCA still looking for foster homes after taking in 25 rescued dogs
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is still looking for foster homes for 25 dogs the shelter unexpectedly took in late last week. Ten of the dogs are doodle mixes rescued from Ohio and 15 are Rottweilers from a home in West Edmeston. According to the SQSPCA, the Rottweilers were outside and did not have proper shelter for the cold temperatures.
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
newyorkcitynews.net
NY legislators pass bill making them best-paid in US at $142,000
ALBANY, New York: Legislators from New York's Assembly and Senate returned to the state capital this week to vote themselves a pay raise, which would make them the best-paid state lawmakers in the US. Under a bill they passed during a special session, the lawmakers would be paid a base...
Shop owner accused of grand larceny in Coeymans
A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.
3 injured after ambulance crash in Colonie
A Colonie Ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed over the median on the I-87 Northway and hit a guardrail.
