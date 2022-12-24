ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany

If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Special Christmas At Saratoga County’s Poorhouse

The county’s original poor house was a modified farmhouse that had been purchased from Hugh Hawkins in 1826 and sat where the current county jail and animal shelter are today in the Town of Milton. With the influx of people to the county throughout the 19th-century, the poor house...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

Countdown of Top 5 Stories of 2022: Number 4

RAVENA-COEYMANS — Today we continue the countdown of the top 5 local stories of 2022. The Ravena News-Herald looked at the top stories of the year, those that drew the highest numbers of readers to our website and Facebook page, or that had the greatest impact on the community and its residents.
WNYT

Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching

A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
COHOES, NY
Hot 99.1

How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions

With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
EAST BERNE, NY
WKTV

SQSPCA still looking for foster homes after taking in 25 rescued dogs

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is still looking for foster homes for 25 dogs the shelter unexpectedly took in late last week. Ten of the dogs are doodle mixes rescued from Ohio and 15 are Rottweilers from a home in West Edmeston. According to the SQSPCA, the Rottweilers were outside and did not have proper shelter for the cold temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

NY legislators pass bill making them best-paid in US at $142,000

ALBANY, New York: Legislators from New York's Assembly and Senate returned to the state capital this week to vote themselves a pay raise, which would make them the best-paid state lawmakers in the US. Under a bill they passed during a special session, the lawmakers would be paid a base...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy