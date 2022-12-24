Read full article on original website
Incoming recruiting class has Holy Cross football staff confident about future success
The Holy Cross football team’s historic 2022 season ended a few weeks ago, but the HC coaching staff has not stopped as it builds the Crusaders’ roster of the future. During last week’s early signing period, Holy Cross added 21 players, including Shrewsbury High offensive lineman Brad Blattner.
WCVB
Mass. HS basketball team has Southwest flight to Florida tournament canceled
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school basketball team, who spent the year raising money to attend a tournament in Florida, had their flight canceled by Southwest Airlines, one of the thousands scrubbed by the airline in recent days. Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on Tuesday, which...
WCVB
Family driving rental to Boston for NHL Winter Classic after Southwest flights delayed
BOSTON — With the NHL Winter Classic set for Boston's Fenway Park in less than a week, one family — who was planning to fly to Boston on Southwest — is not letting the airline's meltdown stop them from getting to Beantown. Tim Maher and his family...
whdh.com
Merrimack Premium Outlets shut down after rockslide punctures gas line
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - The Merrimack Premium Outlets have been temporarily shut down after a rockslide punctured a gas line at the building Wednesday morning. Merrimack Fire responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. for a gas leak. Upon arrival, they discovered that a rockslide to the rear of the mall had impacted the gas line. No injuries were reported, though the area was soon evacuated and gas to the building was shut off after crews arrived to find a strong odor emanating from the scene.
Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale
FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
WBUR
From the newsroom: After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' help his recovery
Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. We're kicking the week off with the first of a two-part series from WBUR's Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicouer. It’s the story of one man who finds housing, after years of living in the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known Mass and Cass.
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
WCVB
Shayna's Favorites: Feasting on 'spuckies' and baked goods in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Been a while since you had a goodspuckie? Run, don’t walk, to New Deal Fruit in Revere. Or hook up with Anthony Gesualdi and his Politically Incorrect North End Food Tour. And killer spuckies are also to be had at Monica's Mercato and Salumeria on Salem St.
Wilmington Apple
Resident Raising Funds To Install Memorial Plaque At Walking Trail To Honor Wilmington Fallen Hero Jack Maguire
WILMINGTON, MA — At the 2022 Annual Town Meeting, residents unanimously supported a measure to name and dedicate a walking trail at Hathaway Acres in memory of John “Jack” Maguire, a Wilmington resident and Woburn Police Officer who was fatally shot responding to a robbery on December 26, 2010.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
Boston family puzzled over Best Buy tablet boxes stuffed with roofing shingles
BOSTON — A Boston family is left with many questions after an item bought at a local Best Buy leads to a disappointing Christmas present. The Websters told Boston 25 News that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 box purchased at the South Bay location was stuffed with roofing shingles.
whdh.com
Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods
A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Boston 25 News
Officials: Daughter of ex-Red Sox pitcher gave birth to baby in NH woods, left newborn in tent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is facing charges after her newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday...
Wilmington Apple
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
