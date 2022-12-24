Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them. Also joining the Cadets as they toured the State Police Watch Center and one of the MSP’s mobile Command Posts were Lieutenant Colonel John Pinkham, commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Major Steven McCarthy, deputy commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Captain Jon Provost, commandant of the State Police Academy, where the Cadets have been undergoing training; and Detective Lieutenant Sharon Maher, Cadet Program coordinator. The Cadets also learned about the role of the MSP Air Wing from one of the unit’s flight crews, who flew helicopter Air 2 to GHQ for the visit. The Cadets next month will begin their rotations at MSP barracks and units, where they will gain on-the-job training in the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career with the MSP. They will serve as civilian employees who will work administrative shifts for a tenure of one to two years, depending on the timing of the next State Police Recruit Training Troop for candidates seeking to become sworn Troopers. Upon successful completion of their Cadet Program service and passage of the Civil Service entrance examination, Cadets may receive appointment to the Recruit Training Troop.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO