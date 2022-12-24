Read full article on original website
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LynnTed RiversLynn, MA
Incoming recruiting class has Holy Cross football staff confident about future success
The Holy Cross football team’s historic 2022 season ended a few weeks ago, but the HC coaching staff has not stopped as it builds the Crusaders’ roster of the future. During last week’s early signing period, Holy Cross added 21 players, including Shrewsbury High offensive lineman Brad Blattner.
WCVB
Mass. HS basketball team has Southwest flight to Florida tournament canceled
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school basketball team, who spent the year raising money to attend a tournament in Florida, had their flight canceled by Southwest Airlines, one of the thousands scrubbed by the airline in recent days. Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on Tuesday, which...
WCVB
Family driving rental to Boston for NHL Winter Classic after Southwest flights delayed
BOSTON — With the NHL Winter Classic set for Boston's Fenway Park in less than a week, one family — who was planning to fly to Boston on Southwest — is not letting the airline's meltdown stop them from getting to Beantown. Tim Maher and his family...
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods
A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America
BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
Boston 25 News
Officials: Daughter of ex-Red Sox pitcher gave birth to baby in NH woods, left newborn in tent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is facing charges after her newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday...
This Massachusetts School District is Considering Bringing Back Masks
Almost three years after March of 2020, the day that Governor Charlie Baker announced the closing of schools in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one district in the Bay State is considering bringing back masks. According to CBS 6, Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing...
WBUR
From the newsroom: After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' help his recovery
Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. We're kicking the week off with the first of a two-part series from WBUR's Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicouer. It’s the story of one man who finds housing, after years of living in the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known Mass and Cass.
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
mspnews.org
INAUGURAL MSP CADET PROGRAM VISITS GENERAL HEADQUARTERS
Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them. Also joining the Cadets as they toured the State Police Watch Center and one of the MSP’s mobile Command Posts were Lieutenant Colonel John Pinkham, commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Major Steven McCarthy, deputy commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Captain Jon Provost, commandant of the State Police Academy, where the Cadets have been undergoing training; and Detective Lieutenant Sharon Maher, Cadet Program coordinator. The Cadets also learned about the role of the MSP Air Wing from one of the unit’s flight crews, who flew helicopter Air 2 to GHQ for the visit. The Cadets next month will begin their rotations at MSP barracks and units, where they will gain on-the-job training in the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career with the MSP. They will serve as civilian employees who will work administrative shifts for a tenure of one to two years, depending on the timing of the next State Police Recruit Training Troop for candidates seeking to become sworn Troopers. Upon successful completion of their Cadet Program service and passage of the Civil Service entrance examination, Cadets may receive appointment to the Recruit Training Troop.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough was home for the Navy’s highest-ranking officer
WESTBOROUGH – When off duty from 1947 to 1949, the Chief of Naval Operations and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff could be found tending a rose garden at 9 Charles Street in Westborough. Adm. Louis Emil Denfeld was appointed by President Harry Truman to the highest-ranking officer...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
Boston family puzzled over Best Buy tablet boxes stuffed with roofing shingles
BOSTON — A Boston family is left with many questions after an item bought at a local Best Buy leads to a disappointing Christmas present. The Websters told Boston 25 News that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 box purchased at the South Bay location was stuffed with roofing shingles.
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
whdh.com
Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
WCVB
Shayna's Favorites: Feasting on 'spuckies' and baked goods in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Been a while since you had a goodspuckie? Run, don’t walk, to New Deal Fruit in Revere. Or hook up with Anthony Gesualdi and his Politically Incorrect North End Food Tour. And killer spuckies are also to be had at Monica's Mercato and Salumeria on Salem St.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
whdh.com
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $565 million, 6th largest in game’s history
BOSTON (WHDH) - Lottery players now have a chance to win $565 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The prize represents the sixth largest jackpot in the game’s history. Last month, one winner won more than $2 billion in the largest Powerball jackpot in history. (Copyright (c)...
