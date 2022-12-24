WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at Mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic travelling southbound on the Parks Highway crossed over the center line of the roadway and hit a semi-truck The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

WILLOW, AK ・ 13 HOURS AGO