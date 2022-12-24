Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow removal slowed in Anchorage due to high winds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Strong winds on Friday undid some of the hard work completed by Anchorage snow removal operations. Over the holiday weekend, things got worse for motorists as sheets of ice coated roadway surfaces. Both wind and ice exacerbated the ongoing challenges plowing crews faced as they tried to clear streets from two successive snowstorms earlier in December.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms spin south of mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures have remained steady in Anchorage over the last three days, staying within a narrow range in the mid- to upper 20s. That has provided Anchorage a chance to feel “normal” seasonal readings. And as far as snowfall, 44.2 inches of snow for December in Anchorage. That leaves us just 4/10 of an inch to tie the most snow in December — or 5/10″ to break it!
alaskasnewssource.com
Slick roads to remain an issue across Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another round of freezing drizzle is likely for parts of Anchorage and the Mat-Su, as a warm nose of air remains aloft. While the warmer air has eroded some compared to yesterday, it’s still enough to yield some freezing drizzle at times. However, there’s some dry air that the moisture will have to overcome. As the column of air becomes more saturated, it’s possible we could see some light freezing drizzle through midmorning, before a round of wintry mix and snow into the evening hours.
alaskasnewssource.com
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A layer of warm air has nosed its way into Southcentral Alaska, accompanied by a low spinning through the Gulf of Alaska. The combination of these two is leading to freezing drizzle and areas of wintry mix falling across much of Southcentral. Many inland areas of...
radiokenai.com
Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 28th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula including the cites of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, and Cooper Landing. According to the the National Weather Service, dense fog has developed over the western Kenai...
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain produces slippery driving and walking conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As temperatures climbed over Southcentral with the arrival of the latest storm, freezing rain moved into Southcentral the day after Christmas. Roads and walkways are dangerously slick. The precipitation event is prompting the issuance of a winter weather advisory for Anchorage, until 11 p.m. Monday, and through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the western side of the Kenai Peninsula.
alaskasnewssource.com
Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Palmer declared a local disaster on Dec. 23 due to drifts from the feet of snow that fell recently in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The declaration was signed by Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington and Manager John Moosey, and requested assistance from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and the National Guard.
radiokenai.com
Freezing Rain Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain in effect from 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, December 26th, through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, December 27th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula including the cites of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, and Cooper Landing. According to the the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have long since died down, but remnants of the mess it left in its wake can still be seen on Wasilla Lake. While housesitting for a friend on the lake, Rick Long saw something rather unusual — an...
kinyradio.com
Search and rescue at Mt. Baldy successful
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper responded up the mountain and located the hiker 3/4 of the ways up. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Anchorage responded to Mt. Baldy in Eagle River for the report of an injured hiker. The hiker was identified as 33-year...
ktoo.org
Flight cancellations in Seattle and Anchorage leave Juneau’s airport parking lot packed
Juneau’s airport parking lots are packed as residents struggle to leave Seattle. Airport Manager Patty Wahto said both long-term and short-term parking lots, which fit about 250 cars total, are at capacity. She said Juneau residents should avoid parking at the airport for the next day or two. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Passengers see fewer delays, cancellations as airport backlog improves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flight cancellations and travel delays that frustrated many passengers on Friday are now easing, Alaska Airlines says. On Monday, as of 8:45 p.m., only 57 arriving and departing flights were delayed and 10 flights were canceled at Anchorage International, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. Christmas Day saw 64 arrivals and departures delayed, and six canceled flights.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at Mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic travelling southbound on the Parks Highway crossed over the center line of the roadway and hit a semi-truck The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident converts bus into shelter for valley homeless
The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancellations and delays add up; here in anchorage we're still seeing the effects on Alaskans. The Municipality of Anchorage looks for ways to the fund the Sullivan Arena in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. The city said, that during the last...
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme winds shut-in Mat-Su residents
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday. Santa checks in with Palmer reindeer ahead of big night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Historic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday. Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office. Updated: 11 hours ago. An Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Municipality of Anchorage looks for ways to the fund the Sullivan Arena in 2023
The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancellations and delays add up; here in anchorage we're still seeing the effects on Alaskans. According to the coordinator for Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building.
kdll.org
ENSTAR buyer finalizes sale
The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. That means Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal. ENSTAR has about 150,000...
