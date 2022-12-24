Read full article on original website
Man charged with attempted homicide of officer following Pasco County shooting
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing after one of its deputies shot a suspected car thief overnight, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port...
HCSO deputy resigns after DUI arrest
Disciplined Hillsborough deputy resigns after alleged drunk driving crash
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
Hillsborough County deputy resigns after being arrested for DUI while on administrative leave
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
“Drag Me!” Tampa Police Officer Terminated After Dragging Female Inmate Into Jail
Florida Woman Accused of Helping Boyfriend in Attempted Murder
Deputies say she drove suspect around and let him hide at her home after a deadly shooting November 23rd
FDLE investigating deputy-involved shooting in New Port Richey
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) opened an investigation after a Pasco County deputy shot a suspect on Wednesday.
Christmas Eve homicide under investigation in Polk County
Lakeland Police officers issued body cameras before New Year
All 250 Lakeland police officers are getting body cameras starting with uniformed patrol officers on the streets. They’ll be outfitted by the end of this week.
Plant City police officer relieved of duties after suspicions of DUI
A Plant City police officer was relieved of his duties after being suspected of driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
St. Pete man accused of killing person in January hit-and-run crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for killing a person during a hit-and-run crash back in January in St. Petersburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. After a long investigation that linked Jackson Schemel-Lawrence to the crash by video and forensic evidence, he was charged with...
Death investigation underway after violent inmates dies at Central Florida jail
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a registered sex offender after deputies said he violently attacked detention deputies at the South County Jail. Eric Nelson, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 by the Lakeland Police Department, which had responded to a...
Man dies after shooting at Lakeland apartments; shooter wanted
LAKELAND, Fla. — A man died from his injuries following a double shooting at a Lakeland apartment complex, police said in a new statement Tuesday morning. Authorities say the 38-year-old died following a shooting that is believed to have stemmed from a fight near the outdoor courtyard of the Providence Reserve Apartments.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE
On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop, in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds near the outdoor courtyard. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
Polk deputies: Man found dead inside home by friend on Christmas Day
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside his home on Christmas Day. The Lake Wales man was found by a friend on Dec. 25 inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park, located at 5137 North Scenic Highway.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
Police identify suspect after 2 people shot, critically injured in Lakeland
Lakeland Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening. According to police, the suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.
