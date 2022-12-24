ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

fox13news.com

HCSO deputy resigns after DUI arrest

TAMPA, Fla. - A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who was on unpaid administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation, has quit his job following an unrelated DUI arrest Tuesday night. According to HCSO, Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38, was drunk when he ran off I-275 and struck...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Christmas Eve homicide under investigation in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park in Lake Wales. Authorities said the victim’s friend found him dead with upper body trauma on Christmas Day. Investigators suspect the man was killed sometime in the late hours of Christmas Eve. He was not […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man dies after shooting at Lakeland apartments; shooter wanted

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man died from his injuries following a double shooting at a Lakeland apartment complex, police said in a new statement Tuesday morning. Authorities say the 38-year-old died following a shooting that is believed to have stemmed from a fight near the outdoor courtyard of the Providence Reserve Apartments.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE

On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop, in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds near the outdoor courtyard. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
POLK COUNTY, FL

